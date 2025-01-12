Lexus LBX Takumi long-term test: B-roads leave us wanting more

Our Lexus LBX hybrid has quietly gone about its business in the past six months – especially under the 30mph threshold where it can run on its electric motor independently. It’s been a solid companion on motorway journeys and felt agile in town, but one area where it’s felt pretty mundane is on B-roads. Lexus recently whet our appetites for the LBX Morizo RR, claiming the hot crossover – which shares its powertrain with the Toyota GR Yaris – is being investigated for homologation. It got me thinking; despite how mild-mannered our small hybrid SUV has been during its time with us, I cannot wait to see how it fares as a rabid, rally-inspired performance car.

Lexus LBX Takumi: second fleetwatch

Suspension and stance help the LBX rise above Britain’s potholes

Even though SUVs seem at odds with what you would want from a ‘driver’s car’, I understand their appeal. There’s excellent visibility, a lofty driving position, the ease of jumping in and out, and the way most of them deal with Britain’s crumbling roads better than the hatches they’re based on. I’d think twice about taking a Toyota Yaris along one particular potholed lane near home, but my Lexus, with its long suspension travel and high-profile tyres, can dip a wheel in without fuss.

Lexus LBX Takumi: second report

Cool cab or rank outsider? We see how hybrid fares as a taxi