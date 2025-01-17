New Lexus LBX Morizo RR 2025 review: a gripping little performance SUV

This is reinforced the moment you hear the spec, because this B-segment SUV packs an impressive 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, which is generated from the same brilliant three-cylinder turbocharged engine that is found in the Toyota GR Yaris.

This is driven through Toyota’s clever new eight-speed automatic transmission and variable all-wheel-drive system – a first for the LBX. In order to fit the rear differential and driveshafts, the standard car’s torsion-beam rear suspension has been thrown out entirely and replaced with the independent set-up used in the GR Corolla – a model that we don’t have in the UK or Europe.

Helped along by the quick-shifting transmission and four-wheel drive, performance figures are pretty impressive, with a 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds. But the feeling is one of even more power, especially given the subtle augmentation of the soundtrack, whip-crack downshifts and exhaust note from the rear pipes.

Lexus says the Morizo RR has been softened compared with the GR Yaris, and the engine is quite different in tone and character, but we’d argue that it’s just as engaging and even more natural than the sometimes overly digitised sound of the Yaris.

When up and running, though, the Morizo does lack some of the sparkle found in the GR, which is to be expected. While it has 20bhp more than the 276bhp hot Yaris, the extra sound deadening and double glazing insulates you a little more effectively, so the LBX Morizo RR doesn’t quite relinquish Lexus’ typical refinement. For many people this will be a solid plus point, given the sometimes raucous reputation of Toyota’s GR Yaris.