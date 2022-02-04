Honda HR-V review

Our opinion on the Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V is a reasonably practical option for buyers wanting a compact SUV that delivers great fuel economy and useful interior space. Its family car credentials are boosted further by an extensive list of standard safety kit and decent on-board tech, while the HR-V isn’t too bad to look at, either.

The catch is that the HR-V is more expensive to buy compared with its closest rivals, and has a relatively small boot for the class. Ultimately, it performs the basics well, but doesn’t do enough to outshine the best in a highly competitive section of the market.

Key specs Fuel type Hybrid Body style Small SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol, plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety 4-star (Euro NCAP, 2022) Warranty 3yrs/90,000 miles

About the Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V is now in its third generation, although you might struggle to remember the last version of this Japanese crossover. Yes, the old model was smart enough, with useful practicality and generous standard kit, but it suffered from a level of anonymity that never really allowed it to become a big hit with buyers.

It was arguably a missed opportunity by Honda, after the quirky first-gen HR-V (launched in 1998) had shown the way for blending 4x4 looks with hatchback style and lower running costs.

Fast forward some 20-plus years, and competition in the compact SUV sector is pretty fierce, with an array of stylish, practical models offering a range of power options – from regular petrol and diesel engines, to the latest full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology.

Honda has got the basics right with its latest HR-V: the exterior looks subtly stylish, while a peek inside highlights a simple and well executed cabin design, with good build quality and a pleasing material fit and finish.