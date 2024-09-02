Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Honda HR-V facelift adds sharper look to compact hybrid SUV

Honda’s best-selling model in Europe has also received some interior tweaks and extra safety kit

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Sep 2024
The Honda HR-V has received a gentle nip and tuck three years after it was launched, which should help it look as fresh as possible in the hugely competitive compact SUV class. 

Although considering the HR-V is currently Honda’s best-selling model in Europe, the brand probably didn’t think it needed much help. Styling tweaks consist of a new grille shape and a sharper front bumper, with all-black trim that’s meant to give the car a more purposeful look.

Fresh headlight units feature darkened internals and a more prominent daytime-running light signature, while the LED light bar at the rear has also been updated. Three new paint colours are available too: Sage Green, Seabed Blue and Urban Grey.

The interior has received similarly subtle refinements, such as the centre console part of the dashboard being reprofiled to make accessing the wireless charging pad easier for the driver and passenger. Meanwhile, increased sound deadening for the cabin is meant to improve refinement and interior comfort in the HR-V, while all models now come with privacy glass.

Honda has also introduced a new Advance Plus trim to the line-up. This adds a glass roof, a unique set of alloy wheels and extended paint finish, with the lower bumpers, wheelarches and other exterior trim finished in the body colour, and contrasted by a ‘Crystal Black’ grille.

Finally, the Honda ‘Sensing’ suite of safety and driver-assistance tech – which features on every model – now includes a 360-degree surround-view camera system that can be activated via the touchscreen if needed. Some of the active safety systems have also been updated to reduce their intrusion when driving, and traffic-jam assist has been upgraded to provide steering support from a standstill.

The facelifted Honda HR-V will go on sale later this month, and we expect a slight price increase over the current starting price of £33,160.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

