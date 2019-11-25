SEAT Arona review

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Tax

Road tax is at the standard rate across the range, while the lack of hybrid tech means emissions are higher than they are for some rivals, making the Arona a poor choice for company car buyers. Small electric SUVs are consistently going to be a better option courtesy of their low Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rates.

Depreciation

Our experts predict that the Arona will retain between 46-48 per cent of its value after three years and 36,000 miles of ownership. That’s a little behind rivals such as the Skoda Kamiq and Toyota Yaris Cross, which both manage to maintain over 50 per cent over the same period. The mechanically similar Volkswagen T-Cross and Taigo both have retained values that are in the 48-50 per cent range.

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Interior, design and technology Regular updates have helped the ageing Arona keep pace with rivals

Pros Separate climate controls

Touchscreen has plenty of functions

Decent kit on all versions Cons Harder plastics in plenty of places

Plain cloth trim for base model

Touchscreen isn’t the easiest to use

A big update to the Arona in 2023 freshened the looks and introduced LED headlights for all models, while more revisions at the end of 2025 further enhanced the car inside and out. Standard equipment on all models includes metallic paint (most rivals in this class offer it as a £500-£750 option) and a contrast black roof, alloy wheels, full LED headlights, an infotainment touchscreen (8.25 inches on SE models, 9.2 inches for the rest of the range), digital dials, rear parking sensors plus a suite of safety kit.

Interior and dashboard design

The Arona’s dashboard layout is a little dated when compared with newer rivals in the class, with the rotary climate controls feeling like they come from a car that’s a couple of generations old. However, many drivers will welcome the fact that there is physical switchgear to use, rather than anything on the touchscreen, while placing some of the switchgear around the gearlever means it’s easy to access.

Materials and build quality

The layout is fine, but the most obvious sign that the Arona is an older car is with the quality of the materials used. There are more hard plastics on show here than you might find in some rivals, although not all. While the Hyundai Bayon, for example, is a newer car, it features more hard plastics in obvious places, and the Arona does at least have a soft dashtop and a smart piece of plastic trim that runs the full width of the dashboard.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

Touchscreen infotainment comes as standard across the range, with an 8.25-inch display for SE cars and a 9.2-inch layout for the rest of the range. It’s mounted at the leading edge of the dashboard, so it’s easy enough to use.