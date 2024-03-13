New SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition aims to sound as good as it looks

The SEAT Arona is offered in no less than six different trim levels, but SEAT has decided it’s a case of ‘the more the merrier’ with its small SUV and added the new FR Limited Edition to the range. It follows on from the Ibiza 40th Anniversary model as the latest “special edition” from SEAT and is available to order now.

Priced from £27,480, the FR Limited Edition sits above the FR Sport, but beneath the range-topping Xperience Lux. It comes with the 114bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with the choice of a manual or DSG automatic gearbox - the latter costing from £28,605.

The FR Limited Edition differs from the rest of the Arona range with a new Graphene Grey and black roof two-tone paint finish - not offered on any other Arona but seen on the new Ibiza 40th Anniversary. It comes with exclusive 18-inch diamond-cut wheels painted in Cosmo grey. There’s also the same sporty exterior body styling taken from the FR Sport.

On the inside there’s a 10-inch digital cockpit screen and a 9.2-inch central screen, but new to the FR Limited Edition is an uprated sounds system from BeatsAudio and there's also park assist, keyless entry and go, plus a rear-view camera. Sporty bucket seats in cloth are added too.

Based on the FR Sport, the FR Limited Edition also receives heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors, interior ambient lighting, plus a suite of other metallic exterior paint finishes.

