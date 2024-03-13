Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition aims to sound as good as it looks

Bespoke styling and an uprated sound system should help the FR Limited Edition stand out

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Mar 2024
SEAT Arona FR Limited Edition - side static

The SEAT Arona is offered in no less than six different trim levels, but SEAT has decided it’s a case of ‘the more the merrier’ with its small SUV and added the new FR Limited Edition to the range. It follows on from the Ibiza 40th Anniversary model as the latest “special edition” from SEAT and is available to order now. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Priced from £27,480, the FR Limited Edition sits above the FR Sport, but beneath the range-topping Xperience Lux. It comes with the 114bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with the choice of a manual or DSG automatic gearbox - the latter costing from £28,605. 

The FR Limited Edition differs from the rest of the Arona range with a new Graphene Grey and black roof two-tone paint finish - not offered on any other Arona but seen on the new Ibiza 40th Anniversary. It comes with exclusive 18-inch diamond-cut wheels painted in Cosmo grey. There’s also the same sporty exterior body styling taken from the FR Sport. 

On the inside there’s a 10-inch digital cockpit screen and a 9.2-inch central screen, but new to the FR Limited Edition is an uprated sounds system from BeatsAudio and there's also park assist, keyless entry and go, plus a rear-view camera. Sporty bucket seats in cloth are added too. 

Based on the FR Sport, the FR Limited Edition also receives heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors, interior ambient lighting, plus a suite of other metallic exterior paint finishes. 

Now take a look at the best SUVs to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used small SUVs and 4x4s 2024

If you're after a little extra style and space without breaking the bank, these are the best used small SUVs and 4x4s to buy right now
16 Jan 2024
SEAT Arona review
SEAT Arona
In-depth reviews

SEAT Arona review

The SEAT Arona is a fine small SUV choice, with refined engines and generous standard equipment
2 Nov 2023

Most Popular

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”
Opinion - Nissan dealer
Opinion

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”

Mike Rutherford wonders if we really need ‘cars at cost’ schemes when they lack financial transparency
10 Mar 2024
M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend
M25 diversion route: March 15 2024
News

M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of nearby routes and not to use sat-nav during the weekend M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 starting 15 March…
11 Mar 2024
New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one
Audi A3 - front
News

New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one

Audi’s updated premium hatchback gets a minor nip and tuck, with new, selectable lighting patterns
11 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content