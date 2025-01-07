Honda is on the cusp of launching its most ambitious new vehicle in a generation – and incredibly it’s been sitting right under our noses for the best part of six months.

That’s because the Honda 0 Series SUV Concept that was revealed at CES in Las Vegas this year has lost its ‘concept’ tag, and now carries a ‘prototype’ label, alongside confirmation that it’s pretty much the car that we’ll see on the road in 2026.

There’s been a lot of discussion of late about how relatively new manufacturers such as Tesla and BYD seem to have seized the initiative from legacy brands in Europe and Japan, but just as Volkswagen and Stellantis are proving for the Europeans, Honda is about to prove that the Japanese haven’t been caught napping either.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The company has been methodically working away in the background on tech that should bring it right back to the fore, starting with this SUV, which will target the C and D segments.

High-sellers the 0 SUV is sure to have its sights set on include the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq, thanks to a groundbreaking blend of technology, packaging and design.