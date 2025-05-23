Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

BMW M2 CS returns with bold new look and plenty of power

The BMW M2 may have finally become a true Porsche Cayman GT4 RS rival thanks to the new CS edition

By:Alastair Crooks
23 May 2025
BMW M2 CS - front8

The current, second-generation BMW M2 arrived in 2022 and while many thought a hotter Competition variant would make a comeback, BMW has skipped this step entirely by revealing the new M2 CS. 

Like the previous BMW M2 CS, this new model sits at the top of the M2 line up - with plenty of powertrain and chassis upgrades to go with its more aggressive looks. Pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, though we expect a hefty premium over the standard M2’s £68,705 price tag.

We’ve seen the CS moniker not just on the old M2, but also on the previous-generation M5, as well as the current M3 and M4. All those cars got a noticeable power bump and it’s the same story here. While the regular M2 has 473bhp and 600Nm of torque, we expect the CS to get well over 500bhp and 650Nm – using the same basic twin-turbocharged three-litre straight-six as the standard car. An interior image shows that power will go to the rear-wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a six-speed manual option unlikely.

BMW M2 CS - rear static

We've seen the CS testing in prototype guise plenty of times ahead of its reveal, although there are some new styling cues to take in here. Firstly, the rear end has a prominent ducktail spoiler that’s integrated into the bootlid (as on the recent M4 CSL) and a unique diffuser. The CS also gets a matt black front splitter, a carbon-fibre roof and bespoke, gold, staggered wheels – although it’s not yet known how all of this will affect the M2’s 1,780kg kerbweight. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, there’s plenty of M-branding, with added ‘CS’ logos and a carbon centre console. The CS gets more serious bucket seats, too, and – we suspect – some extra track-focused driving modes. 

UK customer deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months. However, prospective buyers may have to move quickly, because the new CS could be a ‘limited run’, just like the previous version, which was limited to just 2,200 units globally. 

Are you happy to see the BMW M2 CS return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

