“Dear Auto Express, I have £30-£40,000 to spend on a fast, fun sports car, but I’m daunted by the amount of choice. Can you help?” - David Pope, E-mail

Few things in life stir the soul quite like a proper sports car. The way an engine growls as you press the throttle, the precision of a well-sorted chassis, and the sheer thrill of attacking a corner make them more than just transport – they’re machines built for pure excitement. The very best sports cars combine high-performance engineering, striking looks, and a badge that hints at serious driving credentials that don't come cheap, especially when buying new. Fortunately, the used car market offers a way in without an eye-watering price tag.

With £40,000 to spend, there’s a tempting selection of sports cars that still pack a punch. The BMW M2 is a compact powerhouse, blending razor-sharp dynamics with a punchy turbocharged six-cylinder engine. If a brawny, rear-driven American icon is more appealing, the Ford Mustang offers plenty of character, especially in V8 form. Meanwhile, the Jaguar F-Type brings a touch of British elegance and sophistication into the mix, combining striking looks with a choice of potent engines. Each of these cars has its own distinct personality, but all three share one thing in common – they deliver serious performance for the money.