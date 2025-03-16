Used Car Hunter: fast and fun sports cars for £40,000
Our Car Hunter has £40,000 for a quick, fun sports car, but what to choose?
“Dear Auto Express, I have £30-£40,000 to spend on a fast, fun sports car, but I’m daunted by the amount of choice. Can you help?” - David Pope, E-mail
Few things in life stir the soul quite like a proper sports car. The way an engine growls as you press the throttle, the precision of a well-sorted chassis, and the sheer thrill of attacking a corner make them more than just transport – they’re machines built for pure excitement. The very best sports cars combine high-performance engineering, striking looks, and a badge that hints at serious driving credentials that don't come cheap, especially when buying new. Fortunately, the used car market offers a way in without an eye-watering price tag.
With £40,000 to spend, there’s a tempting selection of sports cars that still pack a punch. The BMW M2 is a compact powerhouse, blending razor-sharp dynamics with a punchy turbocharged six-cylinder engine. If a brawny, rear-driven American icon is more appealing, the Ford Mustang offers plenty of character, especially in V8 form. Meanwhile, the Jaguar F-Type brings a touch of British elegance and sophistication into the mix, combining striking looks with a choice of potent engines. Each of these cars has its own distinct personality, but all three share one thing in common – they deliver serious performance for the money.
Here's our expert pick of the three best used sports cars available for a budget of £40,000, together with links to buy one through our Find a Car service…
BMW M2 - the subtle choice
- For: Brilliant to drive, well made, surprisingly practical
- Against: Only one engine, styling lacks flair of rivals
BMW’s M2 made waves when it was launched, promising the excitement of the brand’s larger M cars in a more compact package. It’s the only car here not available with a V8, but its smooth, potent and characterful turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit is more than up to the job.
The M2 feels tight and controlled, with plenty of grip and excellent feedback, while the driving modes add extra flexibility to it. We found a 69-plate M2 Competition (410bhp, 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, 28.5mpg) with 21,906 miles on sale for just under £38,000.
As you would expect from a BMW, the M2’s interior is well made, while Competition models get a few extra sporty touches. The cabin is arguably a bit less characterful than those of the Jaguar and the Mustang, though, but BMW’s infotainment system is an impressive bit of equipment, and is the best unit here. As with the Mustang, the M2 comes with the benefit of rear seats, although the BMW is really a 2+2 car, because the limited headroom and small windows back there aren’t hugely inviting. The 390-litre boot is on par with a family hatch’s, and should be more than enough for a decent touring holiday.
Ford Mustang - the extrovert choice
- For: Looks the part, great V8 engine, biggest boot here
- Against: Not as sharp as the M2, cabin quality is so-so
When the first right-hand-drive Ford Mustang arrived in 2015, it shrugged off the stereotype of American muscle cars being good only in a straight line. So while the Mustang may lack the polish of some rivals, it’s a competent package that’s thoroughly immersive to drive.
The suspension is firm enough to stop body lean when cornering, but can be a little harsh at lower speed. The 2.3-litre car is cheaper to run, yet the 5.0-litre V8 has far more appeal. We saw a 14,573-mile 71-plate GT (450bhp, 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, 23.9mpg) on sale for £39,990.
The Mustang’s interior is exactly what you would want from a muscle car. The controls are laid out logically, and the chunky switchgear blends nostalgia with modern functionality. But while the infotainment system is better than that found in the Jaguar F-Type (below), it’s hard to deny the fact that the Mustang’s cabin materials don’t feel very premium in this company. However, the Ford’s 408-litre boot is the biggest here but, as with many four-seat coupés, the rear is very tight; so much so that it’s only really suitable for smaller children (although child seats are a squash), or adults on short journeys.
Jaguar F-Type - the stylish choice
- For: Fantastic to drive, upmarket interior, strong engines
- Against: Infotainment feels outdated, only two seats
If the BMW M2 looks too subtle for you and the Ford Mustang is too extroverted, the gorgeous Jaguar F-Type could be just the ticket.
Whichever variant you go for, you’ll get a car that’s sharp, agile and fast. And while a 2.3-litre engine in the Mustang seems out of place, the Jag’s 2.0-litre unit is more convincing, even if the V6 ultimately feels more fitting. The V8 gives a lot more power, but the added weight, price and fuel consumption make this tricky to justify.
We spotted an 69-plate F-Type V6 AWD Chequered Flag (380bhp, 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds, 25.3mpg) with 28,532 miles on sale for just under £40,000.
As with the M2, the F-Type’s interior is built to a high standard, while the two seats are comfortable. The powerful engines and slick automatic gearbox make the F-Type great on a cruise, but its aluminium construction and hatchback format combine to allow a fair degree of road and tyre noise into the cabin. Turn off onto smaller A and B-roads and you’ll find it highly engaging, though. The infotainment can be a bit unintuitive and laggy, to the extent it feels dated compared with the BMW’s set-up. The F-Type is a strict two-seater, so loses out to the Mustang and M2 in this area. The Jag is less practical, too, because its boot can take 310 litres up to the load cover, putting it some way behind the BMW and Ford.
