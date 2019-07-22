Ford Mustang review

Is the Ford Mustang a good car?

It’s always a tough task to reimagine an icon, but the Ford Mustang Mk7 does exactly that. With buyers easily falling for its predecessor’s looks, the aim was clearly to not tinker with the formula too drastically. The latest model is sharper, more menacing and more angular than the Mk6 generation, but it’s still instantly recognisable as a Mustang.

At a time when so many cars are using turbos or electrification to improve efficiency, the Mustang has stuck with a big, simple V8 engine, driving the rear wheels only. As before, it’s possible to buy a Coupe model or – for a reasonable premium – a Convertible.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Two-door coupé, two-door convertible Powertrain 5.0-litre V8, six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive

5.0-litre V8, 10-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive Safety Not yet tested by Euro NCAP Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

How much does the Ford Mustang cost?

Prices start from around £56,000, which gets you behind the wheel of the 5.0-litre V8 GT coupé, while the Ford Mustang Convertible carries a £3,500 premium over the hard top.

These models feature the same V8 powerplant which makes 440bhp and 540Nm of torque, with all of that power going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, or you can add a 10-speed auto for £2,000 extra.

At the top of the range (aside from the track-focused GTD) is the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which is around £12,000 more than the GT and only comes as a coupé. It has a bit more power than the standard car, at 447bhp, but torque is the same, while the GT’s standard Getrag six-speed manual is substituted by one made by specialist Tremec. It’s the same gearbox that was used in the previous-generation Ford Mustang Mach 1, and has slightly shorter ratios for faster acceleration.