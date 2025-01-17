It lives! Electric ‘67 Ford Mustang by British firm Charge Cars rescued by new ownership

Charge Cars, makers of an all-electric reimagining of the iconic 1967 Ford Mustang, is back up and running thanks to new owners that have revived the British outfit after it entered administration last summer.

The London-based company that was founded in 2016, presented its first electric Mustang prototype in 2019 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and unveiled the finished design of the ‘67 in 2021. However, Charge Cars hadn’t delivered any vehicles before it collapsed in July 2024.

Following the acquisition by a consortium of private investors, led by Charge Cars’ new CEO, Paul Abercrombie, the company will now accelerate final development of its ‘67 EV at a new “state-of-the-art global headquarters based in Silverstone” and hopes to rapidly deliver to waiting customers.

No classic Mustangs will be harmed in the production of the ‘67 by Charge Cars, as the company uses brand-new steel bodyshells licensed by Ford with composite body panels to help keep weight down, and underneath is a totally new platform.

To make up for the lack of a V8, the ‘67 features a quad-motor powertrain that delivers 536bhp and 1,520Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds. It also allows the car to spin on the spot when ‘Vortex mode’ is activated and deliver torque vectoring when cornering. Meanwhile, a 63kWh battery provides up to 200 miles of range, and can be recharged at up to 50kW.

The exterior design is a subtle refinement of the original Mustang’s looks, that for one thing ditches the traditional chrome in favour of black, and incorporates sharper LED lights. Inside, however, the ‘67 by Charge Cars features a thoroughly 21st century cabin design with a large vertical touchscreen, digital driver’s display, custom three-spoke steering wheel and lots of finely crafted leather.

Other mod-cons include a custom sound system, smartphone connectivity, ABS, traction control, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

The ‘67 by Charge Cars costs from £350,000, which is £115k more than the latest Bentley Continental GT, give or take. The plan was for 499 examples of the reimagined muscle car to be produced, each one being hand-built in London, although the company hasn’t confirmed how full its order books are.

