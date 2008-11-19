Best fast Fords - the greatest high-performance cars ever built by Ford

Few manufacturers have delivered as many truly iconic performance cars as Ford. From the Le Mans-winning GT40 and the rally-bred Escort Mexico, to the raucous Focus RS and playful Fiesta ST hot hatches, fast Fords have always struck a chord with car enthusiasts across the generations.

So which are the best fast Fords ever made? With so many icons to choose from, it’s a hard question to answer. Everyone has their own favourite depending on era, driving style or personal nostalgia for a particular model. In order to find the standout picks, the team at Auto Express has selected the models that left the biggest mark on them. These cars defined eras, beat the competition, delivered serious thrills to drivers and have earned a place in the fast Ford hall of fame.

Ford GT40

By Ellis Hyde

On sale dates: 1964 to 1969

1964 to 1969 Power/engine size: 485bhp/7.0-litre

485bhp/7.0-litre Engine/gearbox: V8/four-speed manual

V8/four-speed manual 0-62/top speed: 4.2 seconds/215mph

4.2 seconds/215mph Price new/price now: N/A/£10,000,000

Everyone knows the story: in 1963, Ford tried to buy Ferrari, Enzo regretted the deal at the final hour and this put Henry Ford II on the warpath, determined to prove his company could dominate Ferrari in motorsport. Specifically, at the hallowed 24 Hours of Le Mans. The result was the Ford GT40: the greatest car the company ever made, and one of the most legendary cars ever.