New Toyota RAV4 GR Sport 2026 review: playful SUV has plenty to like

Verdict

Toyota’s popular mid-size SUV has been overhauled with new styling and next-generation versions of the infotainment and plug-in-hybrid systems. The GR Sport trim level also does a better job of living up to its name with substantial chassis upgrades. Still, it feels like the 2026 RAV4 could’ve gone further to move the game on in a hyper-competitive class.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 might look quite different, but beneath the skin is the same TNGA-K platform that underpinned the previous-generation car. The body has been strengthened and the suspension is new, but the dimensions are virtually the same.

In the US, where the RAV4 is the best-selling thing that’s not a pick-up truck, those dimensions make it a ‘compact’ SUV. But in the UK, it utterly dwarfs its next-smallest sibling (the C-HR) by nearly 300mm. It’s also about 100mm longer than a Kia Sportage or Volkswagen Tiguan.

Despite the carry-over platform, the new RAV4 gets Toyota’s next-generation plug-in hybrid powertrain. While other markets get a traditional hybrid powertrain standard, the UK will be PHEV only, just as it was towards the end of the previous model’s life. A higher-capacity, 22.7-kWh lithium-ion battery helps increase all-electric range to an estimated 60 miles – up from 46 miles on the old car.