New vs used hybrid SUVs: Dacia Duster or Toyota RAV4?

Hybrid SUVs are growing more and more popular as they combine two of the most sought after features for car buyers with a family - low running costs and plenty of space. They also offer a refined driving experience, swapping smoothly between electric and petrol power.

However hybrid SUVs are generally more expensive than their conventionally-powered cousins, meaning a used model often makes far more sense for those on a budget. So should you go down the second-hand route, or is a factory fresh model simply more appealing?

To help found out we pitted a new Dacia Duster against a used Toyota RAV4 to weigh up the pros and cons of both.

New: Dacia Duster

Our pick: Dacia Duster hybrid Expression

Dacia Duster hybrid Expression Price: £24,074 (saving £963 on RRP)

£24,074 (saving £963 on RRP) Standard kit includes: 17-inch wheels, rear parking camera, manual air-con

17-inch wheels, rear parking camera, manual air-con Key stats: 56.5mpg, 114g/km CO2, 10.1secs 0-62mph

56.5mpg, 114g/km CO2, 10.1secs 0-62mph Road tax: £220 in first year, then £190

£220 in first year, then £190 Insurance group: 24

24 Warranty: Three years/60,000 miles

Buy a new car for the price of a used one is Dacia’s sales pitch. And this third-generation Duster definitely ticks the new box, having only hit the UK market late last year.

The range starts with the £18,850 Duster Essential running a 99bhp TCe three-cylinder engine. But the most intriguing derivative mixes petrol and electric power to create one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs on the market. We were offered a Duster in tier-two Expression spec for £24,074 in Auto Express’s new-car marketplace, a £963 saving off the RRP.