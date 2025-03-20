Few cars offer as much excitement as a hot hatchback, and the best news is that these performance machines also bring an element of practicality into the mix, so they can genuinely be used on an everyday basis. However, picking the best hot hatch for your money can be a difficult decision.

On the one hand, you could buy a brand-new model with slightly less power and a more mainstream badge. Alternatively, you could bag an older car that’s more upmarket and even more powerful. So which option should you choose? We’re here to help you decide.

For a budget of £38,500, you could bag a factory fresh Ford Focus ST or a 2019 Audi RS 3. Both cars are great buys in their own right, so our expert road testers have broken down the pros and cons below.

New: Ford Focus ST

Our pick: Ford Focus ST Track Pack

Price: £37,499 (saving £4,756 on RRP)

Standard kit:19-inch matt alloys, Track Pack with limited-slip differential, reversing camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Key stats: 35.3mpg, 183g/km CO2, 5.7secs 0-62mph

VED: £1,505 in first year, then £600

Insurance group: 27E

Warranty: Three years/60,000 miles

The sun is setting on petrol-powered hot hatches, so enthusiasts should scratch that itch while they still can. The Ford Focus ST is a big favourite of ours and a serious bit of kit (especially with the optional Track Pack), although without the delusions of grandeur afflicting the pricing of the Honda Civic Type R.