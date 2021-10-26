Audi RS 3 review

The kickback comes in towns and cities, because despite a decent stop-start system the RS 3 does get through fuel when pottering at low speeds. We also found that the dual-clutch transmission has particularly conservative mapping, meaning that it can feel quite sluggish and slow to respond. Other running costs will be higher than average, thanks to the wide, high-spec tyres and the aggressive suspension geometry run, particularly on the front axle.

The RS 3 is the only new car on sale to have a wider front rubber than rear, with a 265-section width up front and just 235-section tyres on the rear. The standard Pirelli P Zero set-up is good, but for those wanting to extract the ultimate performance from their RS 3, Audi UK now offers the option of track-focused Trofeo R rubber. When fitted, the car’s dry-road performance is lifted up to another level, but the softer compound will require replacing more often, and they’re more expensive as well. The big brakes also need to be looked after, and while the optional ceramics make short work of track days, pad replacements can be even more expensive.

Design, interior & technology Tech is effective, but dated. Quality is good, but the materials are a little lacking

Build quality inside is fine, but many of the plastics aren’t up to the standard of typical Audis, let alone one costing the thick end of £60,000. There have been a few improvements in quality in certain areas compared with the previous version – we’re talking about small elements inside the air vents and door cards – but in general too many of the hard-finish plastics are still there and feel cheap. The standard seats are fine, but you can now opt for a much more serious set of carbon-backed buckets. Together with the new steering wheel, they give the interior a welcome lift, although the fresh touch-sensitive buttons are a backwards step.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The digital interfaces also aren’t especially fancy and fall short of modern rivals, including VW Group siblings the Volkswagen Golf and Cupra Leon. The eight-inch screen is at least fast to respond and supports painless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and works well with the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display that’s got a good level of customisation.