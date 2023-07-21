New 2024 Audi RS 3 Saloon spied: Mercedes-AMG A 45 S rival is set to get a refresh

The revised Audi RS 3 has been spotted undergoing its final rounds of testing at the Nürburging, hiding a selection of subtle aesthetic changes inside and out. Due to arrive in the first or second quarter of next year, it’ll be relaunched in both hatchback and saloon forms where it will rival the recently tweaked Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.

The current generation RS 3 has been a huge hit since it was launched in 2021, so much so that due to supply issues Audi halted orders in early 2023. As well as featuring a range of technical updates, this facelifted model should also see supply return for enthusiastic UK consumers.

Thanks to new spy images, we can see the new car will adopt Audi’s wider grille with a new more complex mesh pattern, mirrored in the new lower air intakes on either side. The vent behind the front wheel and the wide haunches remain, giving the RS 3 a typically aggressive stance.

The large dual-exit exhausts traditionally used for Audi’s RS models are also on show and the camouflage around the lower rear bumper suggests a new diffuser could arrive. Powering the RS 3 will be Audi’s characterful turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine.

While changes to the powertrain are still to be confirmed, we expect it’ll feature the same 395bhp being sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The outgoing car managed the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds and a 155mph top speed. It’s possible for this engine to produce more power - evidenced by the Donkervoort D8 GTO F22 which has a 493bhp variant of the unit. We’ll have to wait and see what mechanical tweaks Audi has in store for its performance hatchback.

Now check out the best hot hatchbacks on sale right now...