Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

First look: new Audi RS 3 facelift does Nurburgring hot lap before August reveal

Audi’s updated hyper hatchback and saloon still features a 395bhp five-cylinder engine, and goes on sale at the end of August

by: Ellis Hyde
21 Jun 2024
Audi RS 3 facelift disguised 202414

The new updated Audi RS 3 mega hatch is primed and ready to be revealed on 20 August. To prove it, a pre-production model has set a compact car class lap record at the Nürburgring with a time of 7:33.123 minutes – five seconds faster than the BMW M2 that previously held the record.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Audi’s hyper hatchback and saloon is still powered by its famous turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine with 395bhp and 500Nm of torque at the driver’s disposal – the same as the out-going pre-facelift models. 

But refinements have been made to the chassis to improve handling, including brake torque vectoring that reduces the amount of steering effort required when cornering. This, in turn, also creates less friction and easier acceleration.

Other features on the Audi RS 3 include a torque splitter with fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, plus electronic stabilisation control, RS sports suspension with adaptive dampers, Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi slick tires and ceramic brakes.

We can see that Audi has tweaked the styling of the RS 3 as well, adding its recently redesigned four-ring logo, a new grille pattern, a simplified front bumper and a set of its matrix LED headlights. The rear appears to have been cleaned up as well; there is a new tail-light design and small elements on either side of the bumper that help emphasise the car’s width.

The upgraded Audi RS 3 will be available to order from the end of August. The current RS 3 is priced from £56,675, but we expect prices to increase slightly for the new revised model.

Now read our review of the RS 3's arch rival, the BMW M2...

 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hot hatchbacks - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024

The best hot hatches offer giant-killing performance and a gripping drive, all wrapped in a user-friendly package
25 Jan 2024
New 2024 Audi RS 3 Saloon spied: Mercedes-AMG A 45 S rival is set to get a refresh
Audi RS 3 saloon (camouflaged) - front cornering
News

New 2024 Audi RS 3 Saloon spied: Mercedes-AMG A 45 S rival is set to get a refresh

Subtle changes are due for Audi’s hyper hatchback and saloon
21 Nov 2023

Most Popular

No more EV! New BMW X3 gets petrol, diesel and PHEV power only
BMW X3 - front
News

No more EV! New BMW X3 gets petrol, diesel and PHEV power only

The all-new premium BMW X3 SUV has a sharp new look and cutting-edge tech, but no iX3 EV this time around
18 Jun 2024
New Citroen C3 Aircross gets seven-seats to fight Dacia Jogger, plus £25k pure-electric version
Citroen C3 Aircross - front reveal
News

New Citroen C3 Aircross gets seven-seats to fight Dacia Jogger, plus £25k pure-electric version

Citroen has somehow managed to cram seven seats into its new compact SUV, although the pure-electric e-C3 Aircross is only available with five
19 Jun 2024
Best electric cars to buy 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars to buy 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
5 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content