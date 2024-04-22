New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch

Verdict

The refreshed Audi A3 offers a compelling combination of efficient and refined powertrains, sharp styling, good tech, and improved build quality. In fact, it’s this final element that really elevates it above the mainstream competition – putting it right back in the fight against rivals from Mercedes and BMW.

The Audi A3 has long found favour with buyers here in the UK thanks to its slick styling, high-quality interior, decent tech and premium image. Yet while the latest-generation car is certainly popular, it hasn’t always embodied those elements – something Audi’s hoping to remedy with a mid-life update.

Changes for the new A3 include a streamlined exterior design with new lighting elements, colour and trim options, plus a subtly refreshed interior and tech package. But while these may seem inconsequential, they add up to a marked difference. There are less on-paper changes under the skin as most powertrain and chassis elements have been left alone, but there have been a few subtle tweaks to the tuning and software.

At first, Audi will launch the A3 Sportback and saloon in the UK with a pair of four-cylinder ‘35’ petrol and diesel engines, plus the hot S3. An entry-level three-cylinder, a petrol plug-in hybrid, plus higher-powered four-cylinder models are due to arrive later this year. For now though, we’re driving the predicted best seller – at least until that PHEV turns up in time.