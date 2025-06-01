Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with
First report: premium hatch joins our fleet, and its bright metallic paint has already earned it a nickname
Verdict
Premium really does meet compact in the Audi A3 Sportback. Stylish and packed with clever tech, it’s a joy to live with. Fun to drive, comfy on long journeys and perfectly practical – even for someone used to an SUV – it’s made me understand the appeal of the Audi brand. Monty and I are off to a great start.
- Mileage: 2,452
- Economy: 49.3mpg
Although I have been working at Auto Express since 1999, this is my very first long-term test car. Some of our long-standing readers might remember former Editor-in-Chief, David Johns – who also happens to be my husband – as a long-time admirer of Audi. So when we found out I’d be running an A3 Sportback for the next few months, there was genuine excitement in the house.
Straight away, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Or rather the python, in the case of this A3. Some say, ‘If you’re going to make an entrance, make it bold’ – and Audi clearly agrees. There’s no missing our car in metallic Python yellow, that’s for sure. I should also admit I’m a person who names their cars. So this bright yellow beauty could only be called Monty – as in Monty Python. I expect the Auto Express team are already rolling their eyes!
Normally I’m more understated, and would pick a more muted colour for a car. But we chose one of Audi’s beautifully finished metallic colours, and I think it really suits the sporty, low-slung looks of the A3.
The bold finish is complemented by the S line trim’s aggressive front end, sharp bodywork, and smart 18-inch ‘5-twin-spoke’ alloy wheels, giving the A3 real presence. Inside, it’s classic Audi; the black and chrome interior feels snug and sporty. Although, if I were to spec the car again, I’d opt for the panoramic glass sunroof to lift the otherwise dark cabin. Despite being of modest height, I also find the roofline feels a little tight, but that’s really nit-picking because otherwise, the A3 has the high-quality feel and materials you’d expect of the brand.
In keeping with modern trends, there’s an array of digital displays for the driver – and plenty of menus to find your way around. But there is also a good balance of physical switches for some of the main functions, including the temperature control and heated seats, plus a really useful head-up display.
At the moment, I find some of the user journeys and menus, and certain aspects of the navigation, a little counterintuitive. But I’m confident that with a bit more time, I’ll find my rhythm. The Technology pack means the A3 has a SONOS 3D Premium Sound System. As someone who appreciates good sound quality, it is a real highlight for me. It really brings my music to life and makes every journey feel that bit more special.
Press the start button located on the centre console and the A3 quietly rumbles into life. The gear selector is a compact switch that you nudge forwards or backwards, but I find the layout slightly unconventional: push forward for reverse, and pull back for drive. A pair of paddles on the chunky, flat-bottomed steering wheel allow manual changes too.
Most of my driving is over long distances, travelling between our offices in London and Bedford, as well as events and meetings. So comfort and refinement are essential – and I’m pleased to say the A3 delivers on both fronts. The ride is on the firmer side – as expected with S line trim – but it’s never harsh.
The blend of handling and comfort makes the car a fantastic companion for motorway miles. Our A3 comes with sport seats in Twin Leather with S embossing, and they look and, more importantly, feel the part, striking a nice balance between plushness and support.
The car is easy to drive and the driver aids are well judged too. I feel I’m supported, not nagged, with less of the overbearing alerts and warnings that some rivals throw at you.
There are just two things I miss. Auto-hold brakes would make town driving easier, and a powered tailgate would be welcome. But they are tiny niggles in a very enjoyable experience.
|Model:
|Audi A3 35 TFSI S tronic S line
|On fleet since:
|March 2025
|Price new:
|£36,615
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol, 7-speed auto
|Power/torque:
|147bhp/250Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|127g/km/31%
|Options:
|Storage pack (£180), Python yellow metallic paint (£595), Technology pack (£1,495)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 23/Quote: £900
|Mileage:
|2,452
|Economy:
|49.3mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.