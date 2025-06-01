Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with

Verdict

Premium really does meet compact in the Audi A3 Sportback. Stylish and packed with clever tech, it’s a joy to live with. Fun to drive, comfy on long journeys and perfectly practical – even for someone used to an SUV – it’s made me understand the appeal of the Audi brand. Monty and I are off to a great start.

Mileage: 2,452

2,452 Economy: 49.3mpg

Although I have been working at Auto Express since 1999, this is my very first long-term test car. Some of our long-standing readers might remember former Editor-in-Chief, David Johns – who also happens to be my husband – as a long-time admirer of Audi. So when we found out I’d be running an A3 Sportback for the next few months, there was genuine excitement in the house.

Straight away, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Or rather the python, in the case of this A3. Some say, ‘If you’re going to make an entrance, make it bold’ – and Audi clearly agrees. There’s no missing our car in metallic Python yellow, that’s for sure. I should also admit I’m a person who names their cars. So this bright yellow beauty could only be called Monty – as in Monty Python. I expect the Auto Express team are already rolling their eyes!