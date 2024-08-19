New Audi RS3 arrives to topple rivals with a fresh look and upgraded tech

The refreshed five-cylinder Audi RS 3 has been revealed, packaging a new look and more features into the popular high performance model. It will be available as both a five-door hatchback and four-door saloon when it goes on sale later this year. Pricing will start at £59,510 for the hatchback, with the saloon £1,000 more.

Fans of the previous RS 3’s five-cylinder petrol engine will be happy to hear it’s been retained, but it doesn’t produce any more power or torque than before with 394bhp and 500Nm of torque. This is channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a Haldex-like all-wheel drive system, with the same torque-vectoring differential mounted on the rear axle.

Technical changes are largely limited to the powertrain’s calibration and software, all aimed at making the RS 3 more precise to drive. These include new parameters for that ‘torque splitter’ rear differential, and a new torque-vectoring by braking system across both axles that Audi says will make it more agile during high speed corners. The rear differential’s ability to incite oversteer has also been re-tuned to feel more natural.

Audi will also offer a more aggressive high-performance tyre as standard, with the continued option of Pirelli’s track-focused Trofeo R tyre in overseas markets. Carbon ceramic brakes and an RS Sports exhaust are also expected to be available.