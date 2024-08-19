New Audi RS3 arrives to topple rivals with a fresh look and upgraded tech
Audi’s highest performing hatchback is back to battle AMG’s A45 and the BMW M2
The refreshed five-cylinder Audi RS 3 has been revealed, packaging a new look and more features into the popular high performance model. It will be available as both a five-door hatchback and four-door saloon when it goes on sale later this year. Pricing will start at £59,510 for the hatchback, with the saloon £1,000 more.
Fans of the previous RS 3’s five-cylinder petrol engine will be happy to hear it’s been retained, but it doesn’t produce any more power or torque than before with 394bhp and 500Nm of torque. This is channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a Haldex-like all-wheel drive system, with the same torque-vectoring differential mounted on the rear axle.
Technical changes are largely limited to the powertrain’s calibration and software, all aimed at making the RS 3 more precise to drive. These include new parameters for that ‘torque splitter’ rear differential, and a new torque-vectoring by braking system across both axles that Audi says will make it more agile during high speed corners. The rear differential’s ability to incite oversteer has also been re-tuned to feel more natural.
Audi will also offer a more aggressive high-performance tyre as standard, with the continued option of Pirelli’s track-focused Trofeo R tyre in overseas markets. Carbon ceramic brakes and an RS Sports exhaust are also expected to be available.
The RS 3’s more obvious visual changes focus on a new and more aggressive design and some tech changes inside the cabin. As with the standard A3 and S3, the new RS 3 picks up fresh lighting front and rear, plus an even more aggressive front end treatment. The wide arches of the previous generation are retained, and out back there’s a new lower bumper with a vertical reflector.
Audi’s also introducing a new 19-inch wheel design borrowed from the short-lived RS 3 Performance that didn’t make it to the UK, plus retains two unique colour choices – Kemora Grey and Kyalami Green – on top of the standard range that including a matt grey for the first time.
Inside, the big change is an inclusion of a new flat-top and bottom steering wheel, with new controls on the steering wheel that give driver’s quick access to the RS and RS Individual modes. Audi UK will not offer the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats available in other markets.
The rest of the cabin has seen some subtle updates including a new upholstered element across the dash, more customisable interior lighting and an uptick in material quality throughout most of the touchpoints. These include everything from the steering wheel and door pulls, to the air-vent internals – such is Audi’s desire to re-introduce the sense of quality that some argued was missing from the current generation.
UK specs will still be split into three different models, Base, Carbon Black and Vorsprung, with the latter two models costing £4,650 and £9,140 more, respectively. They are expensive, but do include notable uplifts of standard equipment, including carbon fibre elements and darkened headlights for the Carbon Black, and luxurious inclusions like a panoramic sunroof, adaptive dampers and electrically adjustable front seats with a memory function for the Vorsprung.
