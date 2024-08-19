Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi RS3 arrives to topple rivals with a fresh look and upgraded tech

Audi’s highest performing hatchback is back to battle AMG’s A45 and the BMW M2

by: Jordan Katsianis
19 Aug 2024
Audi RS 3 Sportback and Saloon - front static31

The refreshed five-cylinder Audi RS 3 has been revealed, packaging a new look and more features into the popular high performance model. It will be available as both a five-door hatchback and four-door saloon when it goes on sale later this year. Pricing will start at £59,510 for the hatchback, with the saloon £1,000 more. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fans of the previous RS 3’s five-cylinder petrol engine will be happy to hear it’s been retained, but it doesn’t produce any more power or torque than before with 394bhp and 500Nm of torque. This is channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a Haldex-like all-wheel drive system, with the same torque-vectoring differential mounted on the rear axle. 

Technical changes are largely limited to the powertrain’s calibration and software, all aimed at making the RS 3 more precise to drive. These include new parameters for that ‘torque splitter’ rear differential, and a new torque-vectoring by braking system across both axles that Audi says will make it more agile during high speed corners. The rear differential’s ability to incite oversteer has also been re-tuned to feel more natural. 

Audi RS 3 Sportback - dashboard31

Audi will also offer a more aggressive high-performance tyre as standard, with the continued option of Pirelli’s track-focused Trofeo R tyre in overseas markets. Carbon ceramic brakes and an RS Sports exhaust are also expected to be available. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The RS 3’s more obvious visual changes focus on a new and more aggressive design and some tech changes inside the cabin. As with the standard A3 and S3, the new RS 3 picks up fresh lighting front and rear, plus an even more aggressive front end treatment. The wide arches of the previous generation are retained, and out back there’s a new lower bumper with a vertical reflector. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Audi’s also introducing a new 19-inch wheel design borrowed from the short-lived RS 3 Performance that didn’t make it to the UK, plus retains two unique colour choices – Kemora Grey and Kyalami Green – on top of the standard range that including a matt grey for the first time. 

Inside, the big change is an inclusion of a new flat-top and bottom steering wheel, with new controls on the steering wheel that give driver’s quick access to the RS and RS Individual modes. Audi UK will not offer the carbon fibre-backed bucket seats available in other markets. 

The rest of the cabin has seen some subtle updates including a new upholstered element across the dash, more customisable interior lighting and an uptick in material quality throughout most of the touchpoints. These include everything from the steering wheel and door pulls, to the air-vent internals – such is Audi’s desire to re-introduce the sense of quality that some argued was missing from the current generation. 

UK specs will still be split into three different models, Base, Carbon Black and Vorsprung, with the latter two models costing £4,650 and £9,140 more, respectively. They are expensive, but do include notable uplifts of standard equipment, including carbon fibre elements and darkened headlights for the Carbon Black, and luxurious inclusions like a panoramic sunroof, adaptive dampers and electrically adjustable front seats with a memory function for the Vorsprung. 

Plenty of fun as well as functionality! These are the best hot hatchbacks to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hot hatchbacks - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best hot hatchbacks to buy 2024

The very best hot hatchbacks offer giant-killing performance and an engaging drive, all wrapped up in a family-friendly package
23 Jul 2024
First look: new Audi RS 3 facelift does Nurburgring hot lap before August reveal
Audi RS 3 facelift disguised 2024
News

First look: new Audi RS 3 facelift does Nurburgring hot lap before August reveal

Audi’s updated hyper hatchback and saloon still features a 395bhp five-cylinder engine, and goes on sale at the end of August
21 Jun 2024
New 2024 Audi RS 3 Saloon spied: Mercedes-AMG A 45 S rival is set to get a refresh
Audi RS 3 saloon (camouflaged) - front cornering
News

New 2024 Audi RS 3 Saloon spied: Mercedes-AMG A 45 S rival is set to get a refresh

Subtle changes are due for Audi’s hyper hatchback and saloon
21 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior
Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front
News

New Peugeot 208 to rip up the rulebook with concept car-inspired interior

The new-look Peugeot 208 is set to arrive in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look inside and out
15 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content