Verdict

Revisions to the Toyota bZ4X’s powertrain have added some all-important miles to its maximum range – so long as you choose the big battery version. It’s become a much more competitive offering as a result, and the interior quality still has the sturdiness you expect of a Toyota, with loads of standard kit thrown in. It’s not the most thrilling car to drive and we still have reservations about efficiency, but the bZ4X is now a solid option in the family EV sector.

Toyota has much more experience in battery-powered vehicles than most other brands, even if it mostly comes from hybrids such as the Prius. So it was something of a surprise that we were a little disappointed when the all-electric bZ4X arrived in 2022.

The main issue was range. The bZ4X was initially launched as a dual-motor model with 257 miles of range, then a few months later, a single-motor version bumped up this figure to 277 miles. But neither really cut it against a sea of rivals that could easily top 300 miles on a charge. Now the bZ4X has been given a mid-life refresh, and we’re happy to report that Toyota has improved its electric family SUV in this important area.