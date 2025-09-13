Skoda Enyaq vs Toyota bZ4X: which SUV is the perfect family EV?
Things don’t stand still in the world of EVs, and Skoda’s Enyaq and Toyota’s bZ4X have both been updated. We put them to the test...
It’s been five years since the all-electric Skoda Enyaq was first revealed, but with developments in the EV sector continuing apace, not least the introduction of the Czech firm’s smaller, award-winning Elroq to the line-up, the firm has seen fit to introduce a range of updates to its first electric SUV.
There’s a new Elroq-inspired look up front that’s designed to boost aerodynamic efficiency, while the battery and motor technology under the skin has been given a freshen up to unlock more range. To cap it all off, there’s more equipment on board, improved interior quality and greater connectivity on offer.
To see how the new Enyaq performs, we’ve lined up another EV that has been subject to a series of updates. The Toyota bZ4X didn’t get off to the most auspicious of starts when it first arrived, with our original test of the car highlighting that its real-world range came up short when compared with the official figures. But the Japanese firm hasn’t rested on its laurels and minor upgrades have been introduced to boost the model’s appeal. These two cars are similar in size and performance, so which one is our pick?
Skoda Enyaq
|Model:
|Skoda Enyaq SE L 60
|Price:
|£39,010
|Powertrain:
|63kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 201bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.1 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.9 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|268 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
Prices for the Skoda Enyaq start from £39,010 (before incentives), which gets you behind the wheel of the Enyaq SE L 60 in our pictures. It comes with 201bhp, rear-wheel drive and a 63kWh battery, while Enyaq 85 models have 282bhp and an 82kWh pack.
Both batteries can be had with Edition trim, while the SportLine only comes with the bigger pack, but has the option of four-wheel drive. At the top of the range, the racy vRS has an 84kWh battery and a 335bhp twin-motor powertrain.
Tester’s notes
We’ve driven both the Enyaq 85 and four-wheel-drive 85x, and there’s not much difference in their behaviour. The rear motor does most of the work in the 85x, with the front motor cutting in when it’s slippery.
Overall the Enyaq is very neutral, with none of the tail-out handling vices that the configuration might otherwise suggest. But even in the Enyaq 60, we found that if you’re keen with the throttle when exiting a roundabout, the traction control light will let you know that the electronics have sprung into action.
Skoda’s range of Design Selections helps to enhance the Enyaq’s interior with new seat and dashboard materials. SE L and Edition cars can be upgraded with four options called Lodge (two-tone fabrics and orange seatbelts, £650), Lounge (microsuede and artificial leather with mint piping, £1,300) and Suite Black or Cognac (black or brown leather, some of which is artificial, £2,200). SportLine doesn’t have any upgrades, but vRS Lounge adds microsuede upholstery as a no-cost option to the flagship. Seat ventilation is removed.
Toyota bZ4X
|Model:
|Toyota bZ4X Motion 4WD
|Price:
|£46,025
|Powertrain:
|71.4kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 215bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|317 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
There’s a higher starting price for the bZ4X line-up, although throughout September the entry-level Pure has been discounted to £36,995 before incentives. The Motion model in our pictures is a whopping £9,030 more than that, while the top-spec Vision variant starts from £49,910.
All versions come with a 71.4kWh battery, while front-wheel-drive cars have an Enyaq-matching 201bhp. Four-wheel drive is available on Motion and Vision trims for £2,600, while power increases to 215bhp.
Tester’s notes
I drove the bZ4X in rainy conditions, and this highlighted the issues with the rear screen and its lack of wiper. Toyota expects aerodynamic efficiency to keep the glass clear, and while that’s achieved at speeds above 30mph, it doesn’t help if the car has been parked in the rain.
I’d recommend turning the rear screen demister on as a matter of habit to clear the glass faster. Once you’re up to speed there are no issues, while dirt doesn’t build up as quickly as it does on cars with more vertical tailgates.
As I’ve found with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, the bZ4X’s high dials, low steering wheel layout is completely at odds with my preferred seating position. I like to sit low, but in the Toyota this limits my view of the dials unless I drop the steering wheel into my lap, which feels completely unnatural to me.
It appears that Toyota has accepted that there are compromises to be made with this configuration, because the lower part of the seven-inch driver’s display doesn’t contain any content, so at least you don’t miss anything.
Head-to-head
On the road
Considering the Enyaq is pitched as an electric family car, the ride is surprisingly firm, especially at lower speeds. There’s an unsettled character over uneven surfaces, while the suspension can crash into potholes, too.
The Toyota is better resolved, although the front-wheel-drive configuration and spiky electric power delivery mean torque steer is present, whereas the rear-drive Skoda sprints away without fuss.
Tech highlights
Upgrades to the Enyaq include a 13-inch touchscreen fitted as standard to all models. Everything is controlled via the display, although a bank of physical shortcuts lower down boosts the system’s user-friendliness.
Base bZ4X cars only have an eight-inch touchscreen, while other versions get the larger 12.3-inch display. The graphics aren’t quite as sharp as the Skoda’s, while the reversing camera image is low-res.
Price and running
Both the Enyaq and bZ4X qualify for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant. On top of that, Toyota has slashed £3,750 off the bZ4X in Pure trim, although it’s not as well equipped as the Skoda.
We tested the pair on a mix of roads with slightly more dual-carriageway use than might be usual for an EV. The Skoda returned 3.9 miles per kWh, compared with 3.6mi/kWh for the Toyota, which helps mitigate against the bZ4X’s larger battery.
Practicality
The Toyota has a longer wheelbase than the Skoda, so there’s more legroom in the back. But overall the Enyaq is better packaged, with a wider rear seat and a bigger boot. The bZ4X’s aerodynamic profile limits its cargo area, while the storage space for cables under the boot floor is shallower, too. Neither car has any room for cargo under their respective bonnets, with the areas taken up by their powertrains.
Safety
Both cars earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating, with the Toyota being tested 12 months after the Skoda. However, the updates to the Enyaq have upgraded the safety kit on board, and blind-spot detection with rear traffic and exit warning is now included.
Travel Assist uses live data from other VW Group models to boost driving safety, while the parking assist system has been given a technical upgrade, too.
Ownership
There are positive ownership points for both cars here. The Enyaq only needs servicing every 24 months, while Skoda offers a four-year maintenance deal for £720 that can be combined with any finance package.
Toyota has fixed-price service costs, but visits are annual and total £920 over four years. The bZ4X qualifies for Toyota’s service-activated 10-year warranty, which brings added peace of mind.
Verdict
Winner: Skoda Enyaq
We’re still big fans of the Enyaq, especially in entry-level SE L guise. It’s only the base model in name, because most buyers would be pleased by the amount of standard equipment on board. The space on offer is also extremely useful, with the large, square boot offering excellent versatility.
It’s a great electric family car, but there is one downside, and it’s nothing to do with the Enyaq itself; the smaller Elroq is nearly as practical and costs around £6,000 less. If you can make it work, that’s a big saving.
Runner-up: Toyota bZ4X
There’s still a lot to like about the Toyota bZ4X. It has decent space on board, it’s surprisingly entertaining to drive for an electric SUV, yet it delivers this with better ride comfort than the Skoda here. Current finance initiatives also make Toyota a more attractive proposition than ever.
It’s not that the bZ4X is a bad car, it’s just that we feel that the Enyaq is a better one in most areas. The Toyota isn’t as efficient, nor as well equipped unless you spend a lot more cash, while the driving position could be an issue, too.
Prices and specs
|Model tested/our choice
|Skoda Enyaq SE L 60/Edition 85
|Toyota bZ4X Motion/Motion
|Price from/our choice (before incentives)
|£39,010/£44,310
|£36,995/£46,025
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|201bhp
|201bhp
|Torque
|310Nm
|266Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/rwd
|Single-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|8.1 seconds/99mph
|7.5 seconds/100mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|63/59kWh
|71.4/64kWh
|Official range
|268 miles
|317 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.9mi/kWh/230 miles
|3.6mi/kWh/230 miles
|Max. charging
|165kW (0-80% in 24 mins)
|150kW (10-80% in 30 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,658/2,766mm
|4,690/2,850mm
|Width/height
|1,879/1,622mm
|1,600/1,860mm
|Rear kneeroom
|640-875mm
|665-915mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|990/1,490mm
|885/1,480mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|585/1,710 litres
|452 litres/N/A
|Boot length/width
|980/1,095mm
|975/930mm
|Boot lip height
|685mm
|685mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,923/581/1,000kg
|1,910/555/750kg
|Turning circle
|10.8 metres
|11.2 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£18,491/47.4%
|£17,671/41.1%
|Depreciation
|£20,519
|£15,259
|Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED
|27/£1,072/£195
|35/£1,124/£620
|Three-year service cost
|£720 (4 years)
|£635
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£234/£467
|£258/£515
|Annual electricity cost (12,000 miles)
|£791
|£857
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|12th
|14th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|94/89/71/82/5 _ (2021)
|88/87/79/91/5 _ (2022)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£680-£1,065/19 inches
|£680-£985/18 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/panoramic
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats/steering wheel
|Part artificial/front/yes
|Part artificial/front/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|13 inches/5 inches
|12.3 inches/7 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/£1,100
|Single-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging/heat pump
|Four/yes/£1,100
|Four/yes/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/wired
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|No/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Skoda Enyaq
The different Design Selections are nice, but even the standard car feels good, so we’d look to the Winter Package (£450) to add a heated windscreen and rear seats. SE L models can’t be upgraded with any other packages.
Toyota bZ4X
You have to move between trims for any significant upgrades, while the dark metallic blue of our test car is a £680 option that we’d happily avoid. Pearlescent white, red and two shades of silver cost £965, though.
