Skoda Enyaq vs Toyota bZ4X: which SUV is the perfect family EV?

It’s been five years since the all-electric Skoda Enyaq was first revealed, but with developments in the EV sector continuing apace, not least the introduction of the Czech firm’s smaller, award-winning Elroq to the line-up, the firm has seen fit to introduce a range of updates to its first electric SUV.

There’s a new Elroq-inspired look up front that’s designed to boost aerodynamic efficiency, while the battery and motor technology under the skin has been given a freshen up to unlock more range. To cap it all off, there’s more equipment on board, improved interior quality and greater connectivity on offer.

To see how the new Enyaq performs, we’ve lined up another EV that has been subject to a series of updates. The Toyota bZ4X didn’t get off to the most auspicious of starts when it first arrived, with our original test of the car highlighting that its real-world range came up short when compared with the official figures. But the Japanese firm hasn’t rested on its laurels and minor upgrades have been introduced to boost the model’s appeal. These two cars are similar in size and performance, so which one is our pick?

Skoda Enyaq

Model: Skoda Enyaq SE L 60 Price: £39,010 Powertrain: 63kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 201bhp 0-62mph: 8.1 seconds Test efficiency: 3.9 miles/kWh Official range: 268 miles Annual VED: £195

Prices for the Skoda Enyaq start from £39,010 (before incentives), which gets you behind the wheel of the Enyaq SE L 60 in our pictures. It comes with 201bhp, rear-wheel drive and a 63kWh battery, while Enyaq 85 models have 282bhp and an 82kWh pack.