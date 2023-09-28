The Zeekr 9X has landed! Chinese SUV hits London ahead of brand’s 2026 launch

Zeekr – the electrified Chinese performance brand gunning for BMW and Audi – has showcased its remarkable 9X super hybrid in London. The 1395bhp plug-in SUV and 009 electric MPV were showcased to investors and the Chinese media at an event beside the River Thames.

It’s all part of the build-up to Zeekr’s UK launch, set for 2026. “We [plan to] launch in Germany, the UK, France and [probably] Italy in the next six to 18 months,” Lothar Schupet, Zeekr’s European CEO told Auto Express. “Let’s say the UK is one of the priority markets.”

Zeekr is owned by Geely Auto, the powerhouse Chinese car group that owns or has stakes in Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Smart and taxi-maker LEVC. Its mainstream brand Geely has launched with the EX5 electric SUV – and premium cousin Zeekr won’t be far behind.

Already on sale in Scandinavia, southern Europe, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, Zeekr’s initial EVs promise premium performance and fast charging. The 001 is a shooting brake aspiring to take on Porsche’s Taycan Sport Turismo, the Zeekr X is a BMW iX1 rival and the 7X will take a swing at the new iX3.

“We see ourselves competing directly with the premium German brands; mid-term, we are targeting to be at their level,” said Schupet. He certainly knows a thing or two about BMW, having worked for the Munich car maker for 23 years. “We are Geely, so we have the power of a giant but we have a European soul, with substantial investment in Europe,” he explained.