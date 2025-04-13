New Zeekr 7x 2025 review: Tesla Model Y wannabe shows plenty of promise

Verdict

The Zeekr 7x might not be the best to drive and the interior is a little lacklustre in places, but there’s plenty to be intrigued by ahead of the brand’s UK launch next year. Practicality, space, comfort and equipment levels are all strong points and the underlying charging capacity of this platform is impressive. Pricing will almost certainly be the deciding factor for potential buyers.

Sometimes it feels like a new Chinese brand is launching every week and soon it’ll be the turn of Zeekr, which has said it’ll bring its models to the UK in 2026. Providing its entry to the hugely popular mid-sized SUV segment will be this - the new all-electric 7x.

Our drive of the 7x marks the fourth birthday of Zeekr, but it’s not exactly a ‘start-up’ because it has the might of Chinese giant Geely behind it – meaning this new car maker can leverage the latest technology used by Volvo and Polestar. The 7x sits on a derivative of the SEA platform used by the Polestar 4 and new Smart #5, and is designed as a rival to the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. To help set it apart not only from those cars but also from its Smart sibling, it’s focused on luxury, space and performance.