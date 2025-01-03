Zeekr to display three models at CES 2025
Geely’s premium sub-brand is expanding its line-up with MPVs and a super shooting brake
The largest Chinese presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will come courtesy of Zeekr, as it displays the new 001 FR, 009 Grand and Mix.
An all-electric sub-brand of automotive giant Geely, Zeekr is pitched as a premium alternative to the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes. We’ve already driven Zeekr’s 001 in its standard form as well as the X crossover, with both showing that it could be a force to reckon with in the UK when it launches here later in 2025. It’s still not entirely clear what models Zeekr will use to establish its presence in the UK, although both the 001 and the X are likely candidates.
The 001 FR would act as a performance-focused, Tesla Model S Plaid rival, while the 009 Grand is a four-seat MPV designed to chauffeur businessmen. The Mix – the newest car of the trio – is a five-seat MPV for families which would serve as a close competitor to the five-seat version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
As with the Volkswagen, there’s a sliding rear door to allow for easy entry, with no B-pillar, and inside the two front seats can turn up to 270 degrees to face rear passengers. In addition, the centre console can slide from the front to the rear, as is the case in a Hyundai Ioniq 5, and there’s a pop-out table.
Underpinning the Mix is Geely’s SEA-M architecture. It’s a derivative of the platform used in the Polestar 4, Volvo EM90 and Zeekr’s own 001 and 009. There’s an 800V system with a choice of 76kWh or 102kWh batteries, offering ranges of 341 miles and 434 miles respectively (under the CLTC testing scheme). Zeekr claims a recharge from 10 to 80 per cent should take just over 10 minutes for the smaller battery.
The 001 FR is at the other end of Zeekr’s model range, with a shooting brake body, a 0-62mph time of 2.02 seconds and a top speed of 173mph. To achieve this, it uses a quad-motor set-up with 1,247bhp and 1,280Nm of torque. There’s also torque vectoring to allow for a drift mode, and Zeekr even added a Raikkonen mode – developed with input from former F1 champ Kimi Raikkonen – to set nine custom calibrations that help to unlock the car’s full power.
The 009 Grand, meanwhile, is a rival to the Volvo EM90. There aren’t many premium MPVs available in the UK, aside from the Lexus LM, and even fewer all-electric offerings, so it is not expected to reach British showrooms.
CES runs from 7-10 January, with Zeekr holding a special preview press conference on 6 January when it is expected to reveal more on its future technologies and strategic global plans.
Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...