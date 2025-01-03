Zeekr to display three models at CES 2025

The largest Chinese presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will come courtesy of Zeekr, as it displays the new 001 FR, 009 Grand and Mix.

An all-electric sub-brand of automotive giant Geely, Zeekr is pitched as a premium alternative to the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes. We’ve already driven Zeekr’s 001 in its standard form as well as the X crossover, with both showing that it could be a force to reckon with in the UK when it launches here later in 2025. It’s still not entirely clear what models Zeekr will use to establish its presence in the UK, although both the 001 and the X are likely candidates.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 001 FR would act as a performance-focused, Tesla Model S Plaid rival, while the 009 Grand is a four-seat MPV designed to chauffeur businessmen. The Mix – the newest car of the trio – is a five-seat MPV for families which would serve as a close competitor to the five-seat version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

As with the Volkswagen, there’s a sliding rear door to allow for easy entry, with no B-pillar, and inside the two front seats can turn up to 270 degrees to face rear passengers. In addition, the centre console can slide from the front to the rear, as is the case in a Hyundai Ioniq 5, and there’s a pop-out table.