Hyundai unveils world's first holographic windscreen

What’s claimed to be the world’s first ‘Holographic Windshield Display’ has been revealed by Hyundai Mobis at CES in Las Vegas, with the so-called emerging smart mobility innovator within parent company Hyundai using CES 2025 in Las Vegas to show off the development tech.

The holographic screen is effectively a trio of head-up displays running the entire width of the windscreen; two for the driver to bring up vital car or journey information such as directions, infotainment and safety warnings, and a third positioned for the front passenger. The passenger’s screen can be used to screen-mirror video streaming or gaming, and none of the display is visible to any of the other occupants.

The system uses special optical film to give a large display of information, while still offering a good view of the road. The brand said it aims to have the tech in mass production by 2027.

Aside from the screen, Mobis also showcased a pair of other developments at the event. Firstly, it unveiled a human-centric interior lighting system that can adapt intelligently to user needs via 32 different modes that respond to “biological rhythms, health conditions and the vehicle’s surroundings”. The tech also changes the door’s interior lighting strip from green to amber and then red as a warning if you’re about to hit an obstruction when opening it.

A third development was M.Brain, which uses an earpiece to measure the driver’s brainwaves and assess stress and focus, providing prompts if it detects inattention or drowsiness and taking action such as vibrating the seats, changing the interior lighting or putting on more energetic music.

