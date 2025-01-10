Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai unveils world's first holographic windscreen

Vast head-up display that stretches entire width of windscreen revealed at CES and could be in production by 2027

By:Paul Barker
10 Jan 2025
Hyundai Mobis ‘Holographic Windshield Display’

What’s claimed to be the world’s first ‘Holographic Windshield Display’ has been revealed by Hyundai Mobis at CES in Las Vegas, with the so-called emerging smart mobility innovator within parent company Hyundai using CES 2025 in Las Vegas to show off the development tech. 

The holographic screen is effectively a trio of head-up displays running the entire width of the windscreen; two for the driver to bring up vital car or journey information such as directions, infotainment and safety warnings, and a third positioned for the front passenger. The passenger’s screen can be used to screen-mirror video streaming or gaming, and none of the display is visible to any of the other occupants. 

The system uses special optical film to give a large display of information, while still offering a good view of the road. The brand said it aims to have the tech in mass production by 2027. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Aside from the screen, Mobis also showcased a pair of other developments at the event. Firstly, it unveiled a human-centric interior lighting system that can adapt intelligently to user needs via 32 different modes that respond to “biological rhythms, health conditions and the vehicle’s surroundings”. The tech also changes the door’s interior lighting strip from green to amber and then red as a warning if you’re about to hit an obstruction when opening it. 

A third development was M.Brain, which uses an earpiece to measure the driver’s brainwaves and assess stress and focus, providing prompts if it detects inattention or drowsiness and taking action such as vibrating the seats, changing the interior lighting or putting on more energetic music.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the exciting new cars and latest news
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 header image

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the exciting new cars and latest news

TAS 2025 is set to highlight the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars. Here’s what Japan's biggest brtands have revealed so far...
News
10 Jan 2025
New Kia PV5 electric van spotted ahead of 2025 launch: the Ford Transit had better watch out
Kia PV5 spies - front 3/4

New Kia PV5 electric van spotted ahead of 2025 launch: the Ford Transit had better watch out

This will be Kia’s first electric van, but there’s plenty more on the way, all based on a modular architecture that can accommodate vans of various si…
News
9 Jan 2025
Suzuki Jimny transformed into driverless delivery van
Applied EV Suzuki Jimny - front (with cargo)

Suzuki Jimny transformed into driverless delivery van

Customisable autonomous vehicle is based on the go-anywhere 4x4, but that doesn’t mean a Jimny EV is on the way
News
8 Jan 2025
New Honda 0 Series prototypes hit CES with eye-catching looks
Honda 0 Series Saloon - CES 2025 front

New Honda 0 Series prototypes hit CES with eye-catching looks

The first models from Honda’s new range of 0 Series electric cars will be an SUV and saloon
News
8 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch
Peugeot 208 GTi render (watermarked) - front

New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch

Stellantis’s UK boss Eurig Druce says Peugeot may go back to hot-hatch roots with sporty 208
News
9 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: 379-mile Renault Scenic electric SUV for a remarkable £214 a month
Renault Scenic - main image

Car Deal of the Day: 379-mile Renault Scenic electric SUV for a remarkable £214 a month

The Renault Scenic E-Tech mixes style, a long range and a practical interior for little monthly outlay. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 January
News
6 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content