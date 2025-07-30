Hyundai is clearly being clever with that roofline; notice how the rear side window dips away towards the back of the car, while the top stays tall – helping emphasise that coupe-like shape without sacrificing space inside. That tall rear end should give the Ioniq 2 a decent-sized boot, albeit one that isn’t as obviously boxy as the squarer Renault 4.

With the small-EV market hotting up, we’ve got a host of great deals available via Auto Express’s Find a Car service.

Sticking with the rear, one of the images shows the car with its brake lights illuminated, giving away what looks like a broken light bar that stretches to the centre of the tailgate. Expect ‘Ioniq 2’ badging to sit proud on the bootlid – much like it does on the latest 6 and flagship 9 models.

We haven’t been given a clear look inside, although we can make out a raised central screen and a lower, smaller digital instrument cluster. The Ioniq 5’s steering wheel, which swaps the Hyundai badge for a row of illuminated LEDs, also features.

The 2’s long front overhang hints at the car’s front-motor layout; we expect the smallest of Hyundai’s dedicated EVs to sit on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV3, as well as the future EV2. That means a 400-volt electrical architecture with a choice of 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh batteries – possibly for up to 400 miles of range. Maximum charge speeds of up to 135kW should allow for a 10-80 per cent top-up in a little over half an hour.

As mentioned, a concept previewing the Ioniq 2 is due for reveal at the Munich Motor Show in early September. Hyundai has a long history of producing show cars that clearly pave the way for production, meaning we expect much of what we’ve mentioned above to be evident on the concept when the covers come off in a few weeks.

Prices and specifications won’t be revealed for some time, but given its positioning, the Ioniq 2 will almost certainly start from less than £30,000 when sales start in summer 2026. Long-range models, with the bigger battery and a few choice options, should still start from under £35k.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.