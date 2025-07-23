Hyundai’s new flagship EV, the Ioniq 9 SUV, has three digital upgrades coming to the UK in August 2025: a version of the Ioniq 5 N’s virtual gearshift operated by the 9’s brake paddles and six new lighting patterns as you approach the car. Both are set to cost around £100. Two alternative infotainment displays, one inspired by nature and the other a retro take referencing the 1975 Hyundai Pony, will be free downloads.

Watch Disney+ or Netflix in your Hyundai

More broadly appealing will be the roll-out of an entertainment package around the turn of 2026: owners will be able to upgrade and watch streaming services such as Disney+ or Netflix while they charge their cars.

In-car payments – already enabled in the USA and Germany – will also come to the UK, around the turn of 2025. The first scheduled service is paying for location-based parking with a couple of infotainment clicks, with the session terminating as the car leaves the parking garage. Expect to see this extended to fuelling your car and paying for road tolls too – once UK service partners have been secured.

Hyundai aims to roll out 2-3 big updates a year, the firm’s director of connected car services Guido Gehlen told Auto Express. The car maker starts with a small sample of cars, then when it’s satisfied the update is trouble-free scales it up over a few months.

Google Places – which adds information such as user ratings, images and opening hours to shops and attractions – has been updated into the navigation system on connected versions of the Kona, Ioniq 5, Santa Fe and Tucson.

The dream is for Hyundais to report potholes

Gehlen’s team has added emergency vehicle alert to connected Hyundais and Kias in the Netherlands.

Every ambulance, police car and fire engine is tracked on a government database, which has been plumbed into the navigation system. As a result, drivers should be better able to avoid that confusion of trying to work out which direction an emergency siren is coming from, to quicker clear a path when necessary.

And the alert system could work the other way, enabling Hyundais to feed back information to the authorities about shocking potholes. “The Netherlands would like camera and suspension data about the quality of streets,” says Gehlen. “It’s more complicated because we have to anonymise the data but we are working on it. You could take the information from one car and share it with the whole fleet.”

