Hyundai Ioniq 9 2025 preview: walkaround, specs, prices and on-sale date

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Large SUV Powertrain 110kWh battery, single or dual e-motor Price £65,000-£70,000 (est)

This is the Hyundai Ioniq 9: an all-new flagship electric SUV that aims to elevate the brand into uncharted territory. It follows the IONIQ Concept 'SEVEN' from 2021; the name change, we’re told, leaves room for range expansion at a later date.

The 9’s specs are strong: a massive 110kWh battery, an 800-volt electrical architecture and nearly 400 miles of range – even on the fastest Performance AWD model. There’s room for seven inside, and a huge boot capable of carrying more than a small van.

While the car shares its overall design language with the smaller Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, head of design Simon Loasby sees the Hyundai line-up like a series of chess pieces, whereby each car plays a different role. The 9 is designed to capitalise on the current “growth opportunity in the three-row SUV segment”.

Prices and specs will be revealed in time, but we expect the 9 to start from around £65,000 – on par with the Kia EV9. That’s more than for a base-spec Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB, but significantly less than for a Volvo EX90 – although that’s currently offered only in pricey dual-motor guise.

The Ioniq 9 has been revealed this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It will launch in Korea and the US in the early part of 2025, before arriving in Europe later next year.

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Hyundai Ioniq 9 Long-Range RWD 215bhp 9.4 seconds NA Hyundai Ioniq 9 Long-Range AWD 309bhp 6.8 seconds 124mph Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance AWD 429bhp 5.3 seconds 124mph

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be offered with three powertrain options at launch. Entry-level cars will use an efficient, rear-mounted motor with 215bhp – good for a relatively sedate 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds. This model, Hyundai claims, posts an official range of up to 372 miles.