New Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB 2024 review: electric MPV finally gets seven seats

Picking between the six or seven-seat configurations will come down to whether the extra middle-row seat is more useful than two individual chairs with space to walk through in between. Both have their merits, but the seven seater will probably be more sensible for more people; the six seat layout does feel a bit more luxurious, mind, with nicer individual chairs in the middle row and somewhere to stretch out for those in the very back.

No matter what layout, the third row is spacious enough for adults to sit comfortably from a width and particularly legroom perspective, with the Buzz well capable of carrying seven adults in comfort – or kids thanks to the additional Iosfix points back there. There’s even space for a good-sized suitcase or three in the 306-litre boot. For context, that’s just shy of what you’ll find in a Vauxhall Corsa supermini.

Drop the rear-most seats and the luggage area jumps to 1,340 litres – 219 more than the shorter Buzz – and for full wardrobe-shifting spec, the middle row also folds for a Ford Transit-like 2,469 litres of space.

If it’s a wardrobe and chest of drawers, seats six and seven can be removed completely, along with the so-called multiflex board shelf in the boot. The seats are pretty heavy to lift out, but easy enough to slot back in. They do at least have a handle to make them a little easier to haul around.