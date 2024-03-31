Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: a likeable but imperfect MPV

Verdict

It may not be the last word in sophistication, but the Buzz is one of the most charm-laden cars you can buy, as well as one of the most practical for families. Just don’t mention the dodgy infotainment system or the mediocre range and powertrain efficiency.

Efficiency: 2.5 miles/kWh

2.5 miles/kWh Mileage: 11,208

Advertisement - Article continues below

My attempts to scrub our long-term Volkswagen ID. Buzz clean tell you a couple of things. First, the sheer quantity of road grime highlights how it racked up the miles, and second, I loved it enough to roll my sleeves up and give it a good soaping before the bright yellow fun bus was taken away.

We ended up sailing past the 11,000-mile mark in nine months, despite the range being one of its key drawbacks, along with the sometimes hellish infotainment system. Let’s get those negatives out of the way first.

The range and efficiency were occasionally problematic, in that once the temperature dropped, the efficiency plunged from around 2.8 miles per kWh to the low twos. And the range dipped below 200 miles, which is enough to increase the chances of having to use a public charger on longer trips, where a real-world 250 miles would have seen me safely back home for a top-up.