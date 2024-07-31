New Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX 2025 review: sporty MPV lacks wow factor

And if anything, you’re getting less - in more ways than one. For a start, there’s less comfort because those huge wheels add more fidget to the ride than you’ll get in any standard models. In a car with relaxation as one of its biggest strengths, that’s a compromise we’d prefer to do without.

The other way GTX buyers will get less is in terms of range. That extra potency in a straight line harms efficiency. Even with the most delicate of right feet, we struggled to ever breach the 3.0 miles/kWh mark, with motorway driving knocking it lower than that. In the real world, we were looking on course for a 210-mile range. The less potent model did get beyond that 3.0mi/kWh mark in our hands, even with temperatures that weren’t as warm, and therefore as flattering, for the range figure. The peak 185kW charging speeds are impressive, mind you, and the ability to manually precondition the battery before arriving at a charge point ensures that the peak figure is achievable when the battery is depleted enough.

In terms of trying to preserve that range through careful driving, we’d like to see a little more scope for adjusting the level of motor-regeneration on offer. The standard mode offers deceleration that is so gentle that even a slight downhill stretch will see the ID.Buzz gathering pace still, while the stronger ‘B’ mode increases the strength, but not enough to allow for one-pedal driving. Other VW Group MEB-based electric cars, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, are available with steering wheel-mounted paddles, and we’d like to see the same here.

There is one practical benefit that the GTX can boast over its rangemates, though. That extra power has bumped up its towing capacity of a braked trailer to 1,800kg – a 200kg increase. However, given its real-world range when trailer-free, and the fact that public rapid charging spaces routinely fail to cater for electric vehicles that tow, it’ll only make sense for those that tend to heave trailers locally.

Prices for the GTX start from £67,535 in five-seat mode, with the six-seat version we’re driving here weighing in at just £150 more.

There's also a seven-seat model, which has a range of 295 miles thanks to its larger 86kWh battery. It also gets faster 200kWh charging, and given it costs £68,045 (just £360 more than the six-seater) and loses only 0.4 seconds over the 0-62mph dash, it’s the one we’d go for. If you have the space to park its near-five metre-long body, that is.

An added short-term draw to all Buzz models is VW’s current offer with Ovo energy, which grants buyers up to 30,000 miles of free charging over a three-year period. It’s available through Ovo’s Charge Anytime home energy package, and is available on vehicles ordered before the end of May.