New Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX adds some sting to the retro MPV’s tail

VW has also upped the charging capacities of the GTX compared to single-motor ID. Buzz models, with up to 185kW DC fast charging possible, that’ll top up the batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in around 25 minutes. With the extra driven wheels, Volkswagen has also increased the towing capacity to up to 1,800kg with a braked tailor.

The power balance is very much skewed to the rear, with a new 282bhp motor producing a bulk of the output augmented by a less powerful 107bhp unit up front. The sum of both motors is more than the headline 335bhp figure but this is as much as the battery components can draw at any one time.

The short-wheelbase (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) versions have their own battery capacities. The SWB comes with a new 79kWh (net) battery pack as found in the recently revealed ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX models. This powers its two motors which produce a peak 335bhp power figure.

Volkswagen has revealed its new dual-motor ID.Buzz GTX, adding an all-wheel drive model right at the top of the funky people carrier range. Due to arrive in the latter half of 2024 in both short and long-wheelbase versions, the new Buzz GTX will be priced above the existing single-motor version, which already costs nearly £65,000 in the UK.

LWB models feature the same electric motors, but up the battery size to 86kWh (net) and the peak charging capability to 200kW, matching the 25-minute 10 to 80 per cent charge time. The towing capacity is also marginally down on the SWB, with a 1,600kg rating. Beyond the technical differences, the LWB will also be available with a third row of seating, plus the option of a huge electrochromic glass roof.

Performance times for the two are rated at an identical 6.5 seconds to 62mph, representing a massive 3.8 second improvement over the standard 200bhp model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All VW ID.Buzz GTX models feature some styling tweaks with a new front bumper and foglight arrangement. There’s also the option of a unique Candy Red finish that’s available as a full body colour or two-tone option overlaid with metallic silver. A new set of 19-inch wheels is standard, but 21-inch options will also be available for the full concept car aesthetic.

Inside, the light and friendly colour palette of the single-motor car has been swapped out for a more aggressive black and red alternative, with chunkier seats, red piping and lots of black Dynamica fabric on the seats and doors.

VW’s also been busy updating its tech, with the GTX introducing an updated 12.9-inch infotainment system, featuring the brand’s latest user interface and illuminated sliders for the temperature and volume. These new elements will correspond to a general update of all the digital interfaces that have faster reaction times and a general uptick in reliability.

Pre-sales for the ID.Buzz GTX are due to commence shortly, but the model will not be in dealerships until later this year. Local pricing has yet to be confirmed, so too the arrival date of the LWB model which is currently not available in Europe in any form. But we expect the Buzz GTX won’t come cheap. With the existing SWB model already nearing £65,000 in the UK, these new variants could easily top £70,000.

Click here for more information on the new Volkwagen ID.3 GTX...