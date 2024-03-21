Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX adds some sting to the retro MPV’s tail

The new range-topping ID.Buzz GTX brings zippy all-wheel drive performance to the cute and cuddly electric MPV package

by: Jordan Katsianis
21 Mar 2024
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX - front22

Volkswagen has revealed its new dual-motor ID.Buzz GTX, adding an all-wheel drive model right at the top of the funky people carrier range. Due to arrive in the latter half of 2024 in both short and long-wheelbase versions, the new Buzz GTX will be priced above the existing single-motor version, which already costs nearly £65,000 in the UK. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The short-wheelbase (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) versions have their own battery capacities. The SWB comes with a new 79kWh (net) battery pack as found in the recently revealed ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX models. This powers its two motors which produce a peak 335bhp power figure. 

The power balance is very much skewed to the rear, with a new 282bhp motor producing a bulk of the output augmented by a less powerful 107bhp unit up front. The sum of both motors is more than the headline 335bhp figure but this is as much as the battery components can draw at any one time. 

VW has also upped the charging capacities of the GTX compared to single-motor ID. Buzz models, with up to 185kW DC fast charging possible, that’ll top up the batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in around 25 minutes. With the extra driven wheels, Volkswagen has also increased the towing capacity to up to 1,800kg with a braked tailor. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

LWB models feature the same electric motors, but up the battery size to 86kWh (net) and the peak charging capability to 200kW, matching the 25-minute 10 to 80 per cent charge time. The towing capacity is also marginally down on the SWB, with a 1,600kg rating. Beyond the technical differences, the LWB will also be available with a third row of seating, plus the option of a huge electrochromic glass roof. 

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX - rear22

Performance times for the two are rated at an identical 6.5 seconds to 62mph, representing a massive 3.8 second improvement over the standard 200bhp model. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

All VW ID.Buzz GTX models feature some styling tweaks with a new front bumper and foglight arrangement. There’s also the option of a unique Candy Red finish that’s available as a full body colour or two-tone option overlaid with metallic silver. A new set of 19-inch wheels is standard, but 21-inch options will also be available for the full concept car aesthetic.

Inside, the light and friendly colour palette of the single-motor car has been swapped out for a more aggressive black and red alternative, with chunkier seats, red piping and lots of black Dynamica fabric on the seats and doors. 

VW’s also been busy updating its tech, with the GTX introducing an updated 12.9-inch infotainment system, featuring the brand’s latest user interface and illuminated sliders for the temperature and volume. These new elements will correspond to a general update of all the digital interfaces that have faster reaction times and a general uptick in reliability.

Pre-sales for the ID.Buzz GTX are due to commence shortly, but the model will not be in dealerships until later this year. Local pricing has yet to be confirmed, so too the arrival date of the LWB model which is currently not available in Europe in any form. But we expect the Buzz GTX won’t come cheap. With the existing SWB model already nearing £65,000 in the UK, these new variants could easily top £70,000.

Click here for more information on the new Volkwagen ID.3 GTX...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX to be revealed on 21 March
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX teaser
News

Hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX to be revealed on 21 March

The high-performance minibus is likely to feature 335bhp dual-motor setup from new VW ID.7 GTX Tourer
14 Mar 2024
Best electric vans 2024
Best electric vans - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric vans 2024

We reveal the best electric vans to buy or lease in the UK right now
24 Jan 2024
Top 10 best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2024
Best people carriers and MPVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2024

These top MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and lots of space
18 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID. Buzz brings retro-style and practicality for £311 per month
Volkswagen ID. Buzz - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID. Buzz brings retro-style and practicality for £311 per month

All-electric MPV offers style and substance - making it our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 6 December
6 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all
Audi 40 TDI badge
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars
18 Mar 2024
New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car
MG3 Hybrid+ - front 3/4 static
News

New MG3 Hybrid+ goes on sale as the UK's cheapest full hybrid car

Despite featuring a full-hybrid powertrain and long kit list, the all-new MG3 manages to undercut Vauxhall Corsa
18 Mar 2024
“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content