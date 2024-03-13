New 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer introduces twin-motors and extra tow capacity

Performance figures are still to be confirmed, but the GTX model will comfortably outpace the existing single-motor ID.7 which hits 62mph in 6.5 seconds. On top of this, given the significantly more powerful rear motor, the torque distribution is also expected to be rear-biased, helping give the GTX a more playful handling balance.

Starting under the skin, the new ID.7 GTX packs a dual-motor setup that features the new APP550 electric motor mounted on the rear axle that on its own produces 281bhp. A smaller 107bhp motor is then mounted on the front axle. Yet while the sum of those motors comes to 389bhp, the battery and inverter are the limiting factors, capping peak power at any one time to 335bhp. This is not an unusual exercise in dual-motor electric cars , but will no doubt be a disappointment for those hoping to get their hands on a near-400bhp VW.

Volkswagen has revealed details of its new top-spec ID.7 GTX that features two uprated electric motors and a range of bespoke styling elements. This VW ID.7 GTX Tourer is due to join the ID.7 range in the summer, with the hatchback due later this year. UK prices have yet to be set, but will surely stretch to upwards of £60,000, making this one of VW’s most expensive models.

The two motors are driven from an 86kWh battery pack, the largest so far available on VW’s MEB platform. Final official range estimates are yet to be released, but VW is claiming a target of 387 miles. Volkswagen has also bulked out the GTX’s charging rates, with up to 200kW DC charging possible, force-feeding the battery from 10-80 per cent ‘under 30 minutes’.

Volkswagen has confirmed standard fitment of adaptive dampers. As well as the three basic setups that coincide with the various driver modes, they can also be more finely tuned via a sliding scale on the touchscreen to perfectly suit the road surface and conditions.

What is clear is that there’s no sign of a high performance update that channels the ID X Concept car, which had a dual-motor setup with upwards of 550bhp. Instead, the GTX is a more subtle affair, as confirmed by its only mildly tweaked appearance.

Visually the top-spec ID.7 marks out its presence with unique bumpers, trim and wheel options, as well as a GTX-specific lighting signature up front. The new bumpers feature a wide-mesh pattern at their base.

All the satin-finished styling elements on the standard ID.7, such as those along the roof are replaced with black equivalents, while a set of 20-inch alloys in either full-black or a diamond-cut finish help fill the arches. VW will also offer an even larger set of 21-inch wheel options down the line.

Inside, the darkened theme is continued with a unique combination of black Dynamica trim offset with red stitching and piping along the seats. VW will offer an optional ‘Smart Glass’ panoramic roof on estate variants, the opacity of which can be altered via a control on the roof panel. The ID.7 GTX being sat at the top of VW’s range, the infotainment and tech systems have all the bells and whistles such as a massive 15-inch touchscreen, augmented reality heads-up display and the integration of ChatGPT into the voice command system.

For now, VW has only revealed details of the ID.7 GTX in Tourer form, although a hatchback will be along shortly. In any case, the GTX will act for now as a suitable flagship ID.7 derivative topping VW’s electric range.

