Car Deal of the Day: This VW ID.7 Tourer GTX Plus is a whole lot of fast family EV for £350 a month

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is one of the best electric estate cars on sale thanks to its great cocktail of a long range, plush interior and fine driving manners. So you can imagine our excitement when we saw that you can get a top-drawer GTX Plus model for under £350 a month.

UK Carline is doing just that through the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a two-year deal that requires a £4,427.13 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles won't break the bank, either – you'll just have to fork out just over £13 extra a month.

The GTX Plus mixes extra equipment with punchy performance. It has twin electric motors that push out a combined 355bhp, which helps the electric load-lugger to get to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

The dual motors get their power from a large 86kWh battery pack, and while the extra power and four-wheel drive do eat into the electric driving range compared to lesser ID.7 Tourers, Volkswagen still claims you'll get 357 miles between charges.

As it's the GTX Plus model you get a selection of sporty touches, including different bumpers, wheels, and plenty of red interior trim.

The standard ID.7 Tourer is very well equipped, with the GTX just taking things further; a Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive chassis control, and a heat pump are thrown in.

The GTX Plus isn't a thrill-a-minute car to drive, but it's nicely quick, comfortable and looks the part. Plus, as it’s an estate, it’s very practical – there’s loads of interior space and the boot measures 605 litres.

