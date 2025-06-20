Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: This VW ID.7 Tourer GTX Plus is a whole lot of fast family EV for £350 a month

The ID.7 Tourer is a top electric estate – and the GTX Plus just builds on that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 July.

By:Ryan Birch
10 Jul 2025
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX - front tracking
  • Racy GTX Plus model
  • 357-mile range; four-wheel drive
  • Just £346.43 a month

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is one of the best electric estate cars on sale thanks to its great cocktail of a long range, plush interior and fine driving manners. So you can imagine our excitement when we saw that you can get a top-drawer GTX Plus model for under £350 a month.

UK Carline is doing just that through the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's a two-year deal that requires a £4,427.13 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles won't break the bank, either – you'll just have to fork out  just over £13 extra a month.

The GTX Plus mixes extra equipment with punchy performance. It has twin electric motors that push out a combined 355bhp, which helps the electric load-lugger to get to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds. 

The dual motors get their power from a large 86kWh battery pack, and while the extra power and four-wheel drive do eat into the electric driving range compared to lesser ID.7 Tourers, Volkswagen still claims you'll get 357 miles between charges.

As it's the GTX Plus model you get a selection of sporty touches, including different bumpers, wheels, and plenty of red interior trim. 

The standard ID.7 Tourer is very well equipped, with the GTX just taking things further; a Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive chassis control, and a heat pump are thrown in.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX - dashboard

The GTX Plus isn't a thrill-a-minute car to drive, but it's nicely quick, comfortable and looks the part. Plus, as it’s an estate, it’s very practical – there’s loads of interior space and the boot measures 605 litres.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Plus deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

