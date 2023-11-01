Car Deal of the Day: Sporty Cupra Leon will set pulses racing at only £211 per month

Recently refreshed with even sportier look

Good size boot, plus decent level of standard kit

£211 per month with £2,893 initial payment

The Cupra Leon is a sporty-looking, fun-to-drive yet practical and well-equipped family hatchback, which is a very appealing package that you’d assume doesn’t come cheap. But right now you can snap one up for as little as £211 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

That price is for a two-year lease deal being offered by Leasing Options on the Cupra Leon with a simple 1.5-litre petrol engine. It requires an initial outlay of £2,893, but that’s followed by monthly payments of £211. If you want to have the car for longer, three- and four-year lease deals are available from £230 and £236, respectively.

Included in the deal is a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but if you need to increase this to 8,000, you can pay slightly more, at £225 per month. That rises to £229 per month if you want to cover closer to 10,000 miles per year.

Even though this is an entry-level V1 model, standard kit includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, sports seats up front, a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit driver’s display, 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, wireless charging pad, ambient interior lighting and adaptive cruise control. Not bad for a ‘base-spec’ model…

The Leon’s 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 148bhp and a brisk 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and Cupra says the car can return up to 49.1mpg. In addition, there’s enough space for adults to get comfortable in the back, plus two sets of ISOFIX anchor points for child seats and a 380-litre boot.

