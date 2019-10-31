Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025

The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now

By:George Armitage
27 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front tracking

Historically, Volkswagen has been one of the most popular manufacturers in the UK for families and car enthusiasts alike.  Whether you’re after one of Volkswagen’s hot hatches or a spacious SUVs, leasing could be a great option to get yourself a great deal. So our Auto Express experts have been searching the market to bring you the best Volkswagen leasing deals currently available. 

Car leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is very similar to car rental in which you choose how long you want the car for and - unlike you may find in a Hire Purchase (HP) or a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal - at the end of the agreement you just hand the car back with no commitment, massive final payment, or any worries about potential depreciation.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can find lots of very tempting Volkswagen leasing deals on the market right now, and we’ve picked the best ones. All the deals are provided by Britain's top providers via our Auto Express Find a Car service. 

Volkswagen small cars

Volkswagen is probably best known for its small cars. Whether it is the Polo or the Golf, each one offers a premium feel, practicality and multiple engine options. These leasing deals can make these already tempting cars even more appealing.

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New Volkswagen GolfFrom £271 ppm**
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New Volkswagen PoloFrom £231 ppm**

Volkswagen small car alternatives

Volkswagen isn’t short of Golf and Polo rivals. Take a look at some of the top options…

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New Toyota YarisFrom £237 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £200 ppm**
Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

New Peugeot 208From £230 ppm**
Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New Ford FocusFrom £249 ppm**
BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New BMW 1 Series
Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New Honda CivicFrom £422 ppm**
Mazda 3

Mazda 3

New Mazda 3From £212 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £265 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New Mercedes-Benz A ClassFrom £394 ppm**
Audi A3

Audi A3

New Audi A3From £323 ppm**

Volkswagen electric cars

Volkswagen is betting big on electric cars with its popular range of ID. models. There's an extensive line-up to choose from and here are the top leasing offers at the moment... 

Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New Volkswagen Id.3From £259 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New Volkswagen Id.4From £285 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.5

Volkswagen Id.5

New Volkswagen Id.5From £414 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £454 ppm**

Volkswagen electric car alternatives

If VW’s ID. electric cars don’t float your boat, then take a look at these EV rivals.

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New MG Motor UK MG4From £261 ppm**
Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New Cupra BornFrom £328 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £478 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £310 ppm**
KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New KIA EV6From £405 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £323 ppm**
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £339 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £569 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New Hyundai Ioniq 6From £397 ppm**

Volkswagen SUVs

VW has an extensive range of SUVs from the affordable T-Cross to the huge 7-seat Tayron. Volkswagen’s SUVs cater to different requirements of space and practicality, with these deals showing that family SUVs don’t always need to be expensive. 

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New Volkswagen T-CrossFrom £249 ppm**
Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

New Volkswagen T-RocFrom £260 ppm**
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New Volkswagen TiguanFrom £327 ppm**
Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

New Volkswagen TayronFrom £413 ppm**
Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen Touareg

New Volkswagen TouaregFrom £704 ppm**

Volkswagen SUV alternatives

If Volkswagen’s SUVs aren’t to your liking, look at some of the leasing deals on top alternatives below… 

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £243 ppm**
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New Nissan JukeFrom £221 ppm**
Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New Peugeot 2008From £260 ppm**
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

New Toyota Yaris CrossFrom £265 ppm**
Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New Mazda Cx-30From £247 ppm**
Audi Q2

Audi Q2

New Audi Q2From £333 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £296 ppm**
Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New Peugeot 3008From £288 ppm**
Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New Toyota Rav4
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New Audi Q3From £547 ppm**
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £346 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £505 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £329 ppm**
KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New KIA SorentoFrom £487 ppm**
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New Audi Q5From £613 ppm**
BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £700 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

New Mercedes-Benz GLC

Looking to sell your current car quickly and for a good price? Get offers from top dealers with our Sell My Car service...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest low tax cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month
Volkswagen Touareg R - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Volkswagen Touareg R offers 455bhp for just £521 a month

The performance-focused version of VW's large SUV is a cracking all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.
News
25 Jun 2025
Volkswagen T-Cross review
Volkswagen T-Cross - main image

Volkswagen T-Cross review

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a competent small SUV, but it lacks pizzazz
In-depth reviews
25 Jun 2025
New 2026 Volkswagen ID.4 will be ‘completely different’
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering

New 2026 Volkswagen ID.4 will be ‘completely different’

An upcoming mid-life update will be equivalent to a new generation, according to the company
News
24 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date
Volvo EX60 - tail light teaser image

New Volvo EX60 electric SUV: latest details and confirmed reveal date

The upcoming, all-electric Volvo XC60 alternative is designed to “keep learning and evolve with time”
News
25 Jun 2025
BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content