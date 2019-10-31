Volkswagen leasing deals 2025
The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now
Historically, Volkswagen has been one of the most popular manufacturers in the UK for families and car enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re after one of Volkswagen’s hot hatches or a spacious SUVs, leasing could be a great option to get yourself a great deal. So our Auto Express experts have been searching the market to bring you the best Volkswagen leasing deals currently available.
Car leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is very similar to car rental in which you choose how long you want the car for and - unlike you may find in a Hire Purchase (HP) or a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal - at the end of the agreement you just hand the car back with no commitment, massive final payment, or any worries about potential depreciation.
You can find lots of very tempting Volkswagen leasing deals on the market right now, and we’ve picked the best ones. All the deals are provided by Britain's top providers via our Auto Express Find a Car service.
Volkswagen small cars
Volkswagen is probably best known for its small cars. Whether it is the Polo or the Golf, each one offers a premium feel, practicality and multiple engine options. These leasing deals can make these already tempting cars even more appealing.
Volkswagen Golf
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen small car alternatives
Volkswagen isn’t short of Golf and Polo rivals. Take a look at some of the top options…
Toyota Yaris
Renault Clio
Peugeot 208
Ford Focus
BMW 1 Series
Honda Civic
Mazda 3
Mini Cooper
Mercedes-Benz A Class
Audi A3
Volkswagen electric cars
Volkswagen is betting big on electric cars with its popular range of ID. models. There's an extensive line-up to choose from and here are the top leasing offers at the moment...
Volkswagen Id.3
Volkswagen Id.4
Volkswagen Id.5
Volkswagen Id.7
Volkswagen electric car alternatives
If VW’s ID. electric cars don’t float your boat, then take a look at these EV rivals.
MG Motor UK MG4
Cupra Born
Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Ioniq 5
KIA EV6
Skoda Enyaq
Tesla Model 3
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Volkswagen SUVs
VW has an extensive range of SUVs from the affordable T-Cross to the huge 7-seat Tayron. Volkswagen’s SUVs cater to different requirements of space and practicality, with these deals showing that family SUVs don’t always need to be expensive.
Volkswagen T-Cross
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tayron
Volkswagen Touareg
Volkswagen SUV alternatives
If Volkswagen’s SUVs aren’t to your liking, look at some of the leasing deals on top alternatives below…
Ford Puma
Nissan Juke
Peugeot 2008
Toyota Yaris Cross
Mazda Cx-30
Audi Q2
Hyundai Tucson
Peugeot 3008
Toyota Rav4
Audi Q3
Skoda Kodiaq
Hyundai Santa FE
Peugeot 5008
KIA Sorento
Audi Q5
Mercedes-Benz GLC
