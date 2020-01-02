Running a car in 2026 is expensive. With fuel and insurance prices high, many drivers seek-out low tax cars to help cut costs.

Gone are the days when you could buy a new car with zero-rate VED road tax, but if you want to keep your car running costs in check there are still plenty of low tax cars that make ownership more affordable and we’ve listed the best below.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Up until recently, an electric car was the quickest route to paying no road tax. With no tailpipe emissions, they always sat in the lowest band A, and cost just £0 in VED.

Things have now changed thanks to new tax regulations introduced in April 2025. While the first-year rate of £10 still doesn’t sound bad, but the rates from year two onwards are a little less rosy.

EV owners now have to pay the same £195 per year in road tax as everyone else – as will existing EV owners, if their car was registered after April 2017.

Expensive car supplement

Most cars will pay the same flat-rate of £195 per year for their road tax, but opt for a car over £40,000 and you’ll incur an additional tax of £425 per year in the second to the sixth year after registration in the form of the ‘expensive car supplement’ otherwise known as the luxury car tax. Simply put, you’ll be paying a combined total of £620 per year.