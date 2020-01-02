Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Best low tax cars: New EVs and used ICE cars with cheap VED road tax

Want to minimise your VED road tax expense? We’ve rounded up some of the best cars which are cheap to tax

By:Ryan Birch
3 Feb 2026
Best low tax cars - header image 11

Running a car in 2026 is expensive. With fuel and insurance prices high, many drivers seek-out low tax cars to help cut costs. 

Gone are the days when you could buy a new car with zero-rate VED road tax, but if you want to keep your car running costs in check there are still plenty of low tax cars that make ownership more affordable and we’ve listed the best below.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Up until recently, an electric car was the quickest route to paying no road tax. With no tailpipe emissions, they always sat in the lowest band A, and cost just £0 in VED.

Things have now changed thanks to new tax regulations introduced in April 2025. While the first-year rate of £10 still doesn’t sound bad, but the rates from year two onwards are a little less rosy. 

EV owners now have to pay the same £195 per year in road tax as everyone else – as will existing EV owners, if their car was registered after April 2017.

Expensive car supplement

Most cars will pay the same flat-rate of £195 per year for their road tax, but opt for a car over £40,000 and you’ll incur an additional tax of £425 per year in the second to the sixth year after registration in the form of the ‘expensive car supplement’ otherwise known as the luxury car tax. Simply put, you’ll be paying a combined total of £620 per year. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Following an announcement in the 2025 Autumn budget, the Government will increase the expensive car supplement threshold for electric vehicles to £50,000 effective from April 2026. Meanwhile, the threshold for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will remain at £40,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So, what are the best low tax cars currently on the market? Below, we’ve selected five brand new EVs that escape that expensive car supplement surcharge (and are generally cheap to run). Further down the page, you’ll also find some pre-2017 used cars that are still taxed on the old system based on CO2 emissions. 

While still subject to VED, these older cars sit in the lowest possible tax band and will only cost you £20 a year, making them cheaper to tax than a one-year-old EV. 

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring - main image11
  • Prices from £15,990
ProsCons
  • One of the cheapest EVs on the market
  • Surprisingly practical for its size
  • Perfect for city driving
  • Limited rear knee room
  • Steering wheel only adjusts for rake
  • Base 44bhp model feels underpowered

If we’re talking low tax, we might as well talk ‘low everything’. As the cheapest proper electric car on sale in the UK, the Dacia Spring is probably about as little as you can get away with paying to run a car in just about every metric. Starting with tax, its 0g/km CO2 rating means a £10 first-year tax bill, just like any electric car, and with a starting price from £15,990 it’s miles away from the luxury car surcharge, it’s the standard £195 per year after that, just like everything else.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But of course, being small and light with a small battery, charging isn’t going to break the bank either – a 0-100% top-up of the 26.8kWh pack, enough for a real-world range of more than 130 miles in our experience, won’t cost you more than about £2.50 on an overnight economy tariff. Call it £20 to do a thousand miles. And even if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, BiK company car tax will only just scrape past £200 in 2025-2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

See our new Dacia Spring deals

Citroen e-C3

Citoren e-C3 - front tracking11
  • Prices from £20,000
ProsCons
  • Genuinely affordable
  • Spacious and practical
  • Comfortable ride
  • No heat pump
  • Noticeable motor whine at motorway speeds
  • Limited boot space compared to some rivals

The Citroen e-C3 is another favourite here at Auto Express. So much so, it won our coveted Car of the Year title at the 2024 New Car Awards

While not as absurdly cheap as the Spring to buy or run, you’re looking at identical VED bills, with the same £10 first-year rate and £195 thereafter. The sub-£20,000 starting price is barely more than halfway to the £40k tax surcharge zone.

It’s not only the low running costs we like with the Citroen e-C3 though. Its compact body (just about 4 metres long on the dot) hides generous interior space, in part thanks to pseudo-SUV styling which allows for a high roof. Clever use of materials stops the cabin feeling too cheap, and it’s got a typically Citroen ride too: smooth and relaxing, whether in town or on the motorway.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

See our new Citroen e-C3 deals

Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault 5 - main image11
  • Prices from £21,500
ProsCons
  • Retro-inspired design with modern appeal
  • User-friendly infotainment system
  • Competitive pricing
  • Rear seats are tight for adults
  • Lacks driving excitement
  • Awkward gear selector placement

The fabulous new Renault 5 tops out at around £27,000 in its Roland Garros+ trim with the 148bhp motor and larger battery. In fact, even the sporty Alpine A290, the 5’s hot-hatch cousin, undercuts the luxury vehicle surcharge, so all 5s and A290s will cost the same £10 in VED in year one, and £195 per year afterwards.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 5’s greatest appeal though is its styling, with part-retro, part-futuristic design that nods to the 5’s 1970s namesake, and knocks the MINI Cooper E off its perch as the most distinctive small electric car on the roads. It feels grown-up to drive, and the 249-mile range of the more powerful, larger-battery cars is pretty good for a supermini EV too. Cars this cheap to tax don’t come much more likeable.

See our new Renault 5 deals

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric - front tracking11
  • Prices from £35,000
ProsCons
  • Impressive electric range
  • Spacious and practical
  • High-quality interior
  • Lacks excitement behind the wheel
  • Bold styling won’t appeal to everyone
  • Top-spec models can be pricey

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a great all-rounder, and while some models creep over the £40k limit that sees their VED rocket to £620 per year in their second to sixth years on the road, several models are available below that point, for a much more modest £10 in the first year and £195 a year going forward.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

You’ll want Advance specification to dodge the surcharge, which while being the entry-level model, gets plenty of standard kit, from 17-inch alloys to smart cruise control, a heat pump, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Even better, you’ll still be under £40k if you tick the box for the larger 65kWh Long Range battery model, with up to 319 miles of WLTP range. The interior looks and feels good, and the Kona offers a comfortable drive, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

See our new Hyundai Kona Electric deals

MG4

MG4 - main image11
  • Prices from £30,000
ProsCons
  • One of the best-value EVs on sale
  • Fast charging speed
  • Surprisingly fun to drive
  • Interior materials feel budget-conscious
  • Touchscreen climate controls can be frustrating
  • Noticeable road noise at higher speeds

As an alternative to the Kona Electric, to serve that sensible electric family car role, how about the MG4

Since launch it’s offered great value and despite price increases, you can still get a lot for your money: just over £36,000 is enough for an Extended Range model capable of up to 323 miles, and the slightly silly 429bhp XPower model is the same price, meaning all MG4s avoid a hefty tax surcharge.

We’d probably steer clear of the XPower in reality, as quick though it is (3.8 seconds from 0-62mph), range suffers (239 miles) and it’s less fun to drive than the figures suggest. But all MG4s generally drive well, charge quickly, and come well-equipped.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

See our new MG4 deals

The best pre-2017 low tax cars

If you’re really looking to avoid paying £195 a year for road tax, you’re going to have to look on the used market.

Cars registered after March 2001 and before April 2017 fall under a different tax system which was determined by how much CO2 the vehicle emits, with the lowest-polluting cars having to pay very little.

Some cars used to be free of road tax but this changed in April 2025. The good news is that taxing those previously free cars will still be very cheap: they essentially move up to the old Band B, which is still only £20 a year.

Citroen C1

Citroen C1 - tracking11

Cars like the Citroen C1 remain a popular choice with first-time drivers and those looking to keep car ownership costs to a minimum. They’re effortlessly economical, achieving 60mpg with ease, but this economy also meant that they had low CO2 emission ratings, and this meant little to no car tax. It only applies to certain models, notably 1.0-litre cars registered before WLTP fuel economy tests were brought in. As these tests were stricter, combined mpg numbers tumbled and official CO2 emissions went up accordingly.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thankfully, this was only implemented in 2019, and since we’re looking at pre-2017 cars, almost all will be either under 100g/km or 110g/km, both of which attract the same £20 bill. The same applies to the C1’s Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo siblings, as well as several variants of the Volkswagen up! and its SEAT and Skoda equivalents.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

See our used Citroen C1 deals

Honda Civic

Honda Civic - front tracking11

Diesel has fallen out of favour in modern vehicles but for a while it was the easiest way to achieve low CO2 figures, because official fuel economy figures in the 70-80mpg range just about guaranteed zero-rate VED. One of those offering intergalactic fuel economy was the ninth-generation Honda Civic, with the 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel offered from 2012 until 2017.

While power was an unspectacular 118bhp, economy of 78.5mpg combined on the old NEDC test meant CO2 of only 94g/km, well under the old 100-gram limit for free tax. That means that while you now have to stump up some money for the Civic’s annual VED, it’s still only 20 quid. Best of all, they’re very reliable and still return excellent real-world economy. In true Honda style, it’s also reasonably refined, even by modern standards.

See our used Honda Civic deals

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius driving - close up11

The Toyota Prius is the classic high-economy, low-emissions choice, so it’s no surprise at all that just about every past variant will still qualify you for low VED even after the April 2025 changes. 2016 fourth-generation Prius models offered a fuel economy figure of up to 67.3mpg, which meant 78g/km of CO2, or even lower if you find a plug-in model; that’s £20 a year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The previous generation model ran from 2009 to 2015, promised economy in the 70mpg range, and again ducked well under 100g/km, so it’s £20 for those too. Only when you go back to the second-generation car, from 2004-2009, does CO2 climb over the 100g/km barrier, but since the £20 bracket goes up to 110g/km now, the annual tax doesn’t increase. Even the first-generation Prius, at 114/gkm, only costs £35.

See our used Toyota Prius deals

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Volkswagen Golf GTE - front action11

If the Prius is a bit dull, here’s a pre-2017 hybrid – specifically, a plug-in hybrid – that can still treat you to low VED bills but offers a little more in return for the driver. Essentially, the Volkswagen Golf GTE is a plug-in hybrid version of the celebrated Golf GTI – or that’s what VW would like you to believe, anyway.

The reality is that the GTE was never quite as fun as the GTI, its 1.4-litre hybrid powertrain and extra weight taking the edge off the GTI’s performance. But it was still brisk, with a 7.6-second 0-62mph time (1.1 off the GTI at the time), would get you roughly 20 miles of EV range, and had quoted CO2 emissions of 39g/km, for that all-important free VED at the time. While it is no longer free from VED, it’ll set you back a total of £20 for the year. Based on the Mk7 Golf, it’s also just a brilliant all-rounder – and cheaper to tax than the latest Mk8 GTE.

See our used Volkswagen Golf GTE deals

BMW i8

BMW i8 - front tracking11

Here’s our wildcard choice. Short of a Tesla Roadster, a pre-2017 performance car won’t come much cheaper to tax than the BMW i8. The dramatically-styled coupe was launched in 2014 and thanks to its plug-in hybrid drivetrain, BMW claimed CO2 emissions of only 49g/km. That doesn’t look much by modern plug-in standards, but meant free VED at the time, and a scant £20 bill today.

Early cars will get you only around 20 miles of EV driving on a charge, but real-world economy of over 40mpg is eminently possible. If you can resist stretching its 357bhp part-electric, part 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged drivetrain, anyway. The i8 is no Porsche 911 in the twisties but it’s still fun, and still looks incredible. 20-quid tax is just the cherry on the icing.

See our used BMW i8 deals

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Kona Electric now has the EV grant and an extra bonus for Motability customers
Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner tracking

Hyundai Kona Electric now has the EV grant and an extra bonus for Motability customers

South Korean brand’s popular electric SUV now boasts an Advance Payment of just £749
News
3 Feb 2026
Used Honda Civic (Mk11, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: solid, spacious but not cheap
Used Honda Civic Mk10 - front static

Used Honda Civic (Mk11, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: solid, spacious but not cheap

A full used buyer's guide on the Honda Civic covering the Civic Mk11 that's been on sale in the UK since 2022
Used car tests
3 Feb 2026
Long-term test: Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five - snow

Long-term test: Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five

Fourth fleetwatch: recent ice-cold temperatures have had a dire effect on the Renault’s range
Long-term tests
2 Feb 2026
Hyundai Kona Electric review
Hyundai Kona Electric - front tracking

Hyundai Kona Electric review

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best small SUVs around and a previous Car of the Year winner
In-depth reviews
30 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss
Skoda Kodiaq - front cornering

Some Chinese car brands are doomed to disappear, warns Skoda boss

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss warns “there will be a consolidation” of the number of Chinese car brands around
News
3 Feb 2026
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?
Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

Dacia Bigster vs Citroen C5 Aircross: low prices and plenty of space, but which SUV does it best?

Citroen’s latest C5 Aircross hybrid is aiming to woo budget family SUV buyers, but standing in its way is the wallet-friendly Dacia Bigster hybrid
Car group tests
31 Jan 2026
New Kia EV1 electric city car on the way to rival the Renault Twingo
Kia EV1 - front (watermarked)

New Kia EV1 electric city car on the way to rival the Renault Twingo

Kia's design boss lifts the lid on plans for a Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID. Lupo rival, and our exclusive images preview how the EV1 could look
News
2 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content