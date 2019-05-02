Best used cars to buy 2023

Best used cars to buy now
From city cars to large family SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Nothing trumps that new-car smell – aside from beating depreciation and bagging yourself a brilliant deal on a second-hand car, of course. And that’s what we’re here to help you do: we’ve scoured the classifieds, spoken top the experts, checked the market data and driven every car under the sun to come up with the definitive list of the best used buys available right now.
Used car of the year 2026
We've chosen our favourite used cars across 13 categories that cover the entirety of the modern car market - our 2026 Used Car Awards winners. From there, five category winners cars made it through to the shortlist for the ultimate prize - our 2026 Used Car of the Year. We've ranked those models and named the overall best used car to buy below.
1. Hyundai Ioniq 5
With fuel prices at an all-time high, one of the finest fiscal decisions you can make is to trade in your petrol or diesel car for an electric car. Swapping your family SUV for an electric equivalent could slash your fuel bills overnight; charging on an off-peak energy tariff will cost a fraction of what it takes to fill a tank in 2026.
If this appeals, there is no better all-round EV than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the first electric car to take home our coveted Used Car of the Year award. Launched with boxy, concept-car looks a little over five years ago, the Korean model is still fresh today, and is available with a choice of trims suitable for a wide range of budgets, starting from a little over £13,000.
The futuristic styling is a big draw, but that beauty is more than skin deep. The tech-filled cabin is packed with equipment, and the long wheelbase ensures there’s plenty of room for the entire family. If you’re coming from a mid-sized SUV – the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, or even something with an Audi or BMW badge – you’ll be blown away by the space and kit on board.
We raved about the Ioniq 5 when it was new – and not just the fiery N hot hatch. All versions, even those with a single motor driving the rear wheels, handle well, and every model will comfortably do north of 200 miles on a charge. Spend extra and you’ll get an updated car good for 300 miles or more – and one capable of rapid charging from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes.
Sure, used values have been bolstered by rising fuel costs, but there are still bargains to be had. Many Ioniq 5s will have part of their original, five-year manufacturer warranty still intact, too.
2. Renault Clio
Another way to keep a lid on bills is to scale down the car you drive. Whether you trade in a gas-guzzling SUV for a hybrid, or switch your family hatch for a supermini, shop smart and you won’t have to worry about sacrificing kit or comfort.
One of the most accomplished small cars on sale, and a winner in the supermini class of our New Car Awards several years on the trot, the Renault Clio combines dinky dimensions with big-car tech. Throw in hybrid drive, and those regular fuel-station visits will be a thing of the past.
But don’t worry if your budget won’t stretch to the fuel-sipping HEV; the pure-petrol models are nippy enough and even the manual car should return 50mpg or more. The best bit is the grown-up feel, with strong motorway manners and plenty of poke in town.
The current Clio will be replaced early next year, but if anything, the new car’s polarising design makes the outgoing model even more attractive. Get one in Esprit Alpine trim and you’ll have a pseudo hot hatch with all the trappings.
3. Volvo XC90
Here is another former New Car Award winner that still stands out years after its launch. The XC90 was the first in a line of talented Volvos, and set the tone for every car the firm launched in the past decade. The fact it’s still being built with only minor tweaks, is testament to its longevity.
Diesel models are plentiful, but seeking out one of the plug-in hybrids could be a smart move
in this day and age. The XC90’s electric range isn’t all that extensive, but the ability to run around locally without using the engine could save you a small fortune. It transforms the driving experience, too; nothing says premium like the sound of silence.
The commanding driving position makes the Volvo a favourite for school-run mums, but it’s the space inside that really sells it. There’s room for seven people, and no chair feels like the cheap seat; load the XC90 up with a small football team, and they’ll all be able to bask in the leather-lined luxury.
Prices start at less than £20k, but buying a newer or lower-mileage car could save you some headaches. A full service history is vital on a car like this, some of which cost three times as much new as they do second-hand.
4. Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 is bit of a hidden gem in the mid-sized electric executive class – a segment dominated by the Tesla Model 3 and its far-reaching (and fabulously reliable) Supercharger network.
But think outside the box and the sleek Swede is an attractive choice. It’s dripping with style both inside and out, and despite a shortage of physical buttons in the cabin, the tech works really well. Quality – a questionable aspect in any Tesla – is a Polestar strong point, with sustainable materials and excellent fit and finish throughout.
As with the Hyundai, if you’re starting to resent how often you’re filling your current car with petrol or diesel, the 2 could save you a heap of cash in fuel alone. Factor in low Vehicle Excise Duty and maintenance costs, and its appeal only grows. Now is a great time to make the switch to an EV, and the Polestar is a peach.
5. Dacia Jogger
If the Dacia Jogger had been more expensive to begin with, it might have found itself further up our list of the best used cars for 2026. It’s the only model to win two categories, but ultimately, its strong starting price means bargains are harder to come by.
Don’t let that put you off: it still represents fantastic value for money. The fact you can lay your hands on a two-year-old, seven-seat Jogger hybrid with 30k miles for less than the price of a new supermini makes you wonder why anyone would splash the cash on a factory-fresh small car.
With space and practicality in abundance, the versatile Jogger doubles as a van when you fold down the second and third rows of seats. Yet it does the normal stuff brilliantly, too; whether you go for the petrol or fuel-sipping hybrid, you’ll be surprised at how adept it is in everyday use. The Jogger is a car that will only grow in appeal as it ages – much like a fine wine.
Used Car Awards 2026: the best used cars to buy now
Below you can find out the winner of each category in our 2026 Used Car Awards and our analysis on why they make such amazing used buys at the moment…
|Used Car of the Year 2026
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Best used small car 2026
|Renault Clio
|Best used hatchback 2026
|Skoda Octavia
|Best used family car 2026
|Dacia Jogger
|Best used small SUV 2026
|Renault Captur
|Best used mid-size SUV 2026
|Hyundai Tucson
|Best used large SUV 2026
|Volvo XC90
|Best used premium car 2026
|Audi A8
|Best used convertible 2026
|Mazda MX-5
|Best used hot hatchback 2026
|Honda Civic Type R
|Best used sports car 2026
|Alpine A110
|Best used hybrid car 2026
|Dacia Jogger
|Best used electric car 2026
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Best used premium electric car 2026
|Polestar 2
Best used small car: Renault Clio
- Our choice: Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Play (2021), 19,000 mi - £9,950
UK buyers are being made to wait until 2027 to get their hands on the all-new sixth-generation Clio despite it already being available elsewhere in Europe. Is that such a bad thing? The outgoing model won Supermini of the Year three times in a row in the Auto Express New Car Awards, and it’s a far less divisive-looking vehicle than the fresh version.
We’ve always been impressed by the Clio’s high-quality cabin and impressive refinement. The boot space is really impressive, too, although you do lose a bit of luggage space if speccing the hybrid E-Tech version.
Prices start at a very reasonable £6,000, which will get you behind the wheel of an early, mid-range Iconic model with about 85,000 miles on the clock.
Best used hatchback: Skoda Octavia
- Our choice: Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology (2024), 9,000 mi - £19,995
The Skoda Octavia simply can’t stop winning awards, and it’s easy to see why. It benefits from simply being a bit bigger than its main rivals, and that means it’s noticeably more practical. Rear boot space is more generous than estate cars from the next class up, even, and rear legroom is excellent.
Dynamically, it deftly blends refinement, comfort and composure, with the sporty 261bhp vRS sprinkling some driving fun on top, too. The less powerful petrol and diesel engines are still punchy, though, not to mention very efficient.
The Octavia’s low running costs make it a popular company car, and that means there are plenty of well-maintained examples coming to the market when de-fleeted at three to four years old.
Best used family car: Dacia Jogger
- Our choice: Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Extreme (2026), 1,700 mi - £20,300
The Jogger is Dacia’s most versatile model, with a seven-seat capacity in a roomy body that’s part SUV, part estate car. The rear row of seats is more spacious than you might think, and with them removed and the middle row folded, there’s over 2,000 litres of cargo capacity to play with.
The earliest models can be picked up for as little as £10,000, but if you want something fresher, an ex-demo example in the top-spec Extreme trim with the frugal Hybrid powertrain can be had for under £20,000.
If value is high on your agenda, though, the sweet spot is the mid-spec Expression combined with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine. It’s still very economical, and the standard equipment level of Expression is decent.
Best used small SUV: Renault Captur
- Our choice: Renault Captur 1.0 TCe Iconic (2020), 46,500 mi - £9,495
The Renault Captur’s recipe is disarmingly simple - it’s little more than a lifted Renault Clio. Given how highly we rate its supermini sibling, it should come as no surprise the Captur was crowned our Small SUV of the Year in 2020 and 201.
As is the case with the Clio, in the Captur you can enjoy the refinement and driving manners of a much larger car, and a range of punchy yet efficient engines. The cabin exudes quality, is roomy, and is also quite flexible thanks to the Captur’s sliding rear seat bench.
It’s worth swerving the entry-level Play, with the mid-range Iconic and its more generous specification making more sense. We wouldn’t discount any of the engines, although anyone doing a lot of motorway miles might find the base TCe 100 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit a bit breathless.
Best mid-size SUV: Hyundai Tucson
- Our choice: Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect (2022) | 42,000 mi | £14,350
The Hyundai Tucson is a rare multiple winner in our New Car Awards, winning the Mid-Size SUV category some four years in a row. But why?
The driving experience helps, with the Hyundai SUV offering up great refinement, a comfortable ride, strong straight-line performance and even a bit of fun behind the wheel. The cabin easily accommodates five adults, and with enough boot space that they won’t have to pack light.
The plug-in hybrid version with its 261bhp output is a tempting choice, and if needed, four-wheel drive is available, although there aren’t many around on the used market. In any case, you can’t really go wrong with any version of the Tucson.
Best used large SUV: Volvo XC90
- Our choice: Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum (2017), 68,000 mi - £19,950
The original Volvo XC90, first launched in 2002, was enormously popular. The second-generation version picked up where it left off, and has proved just as long-lived, remaining part of the current range some 12 years on.
Going used means it’ll be possible to pick up a diesel (Volvo hasn’t made any diesel models for a while now), but whichever XC90 you go for, you won’t be wanting for space, because it’s a large, roomy car.
The engine line-up has generally shifted around over the years, and there have been incremental updates to keep the car competitive. Pilot Assist II became standard from early 2016, with the first facelift following in September 2019. A major update three years later brought with it a tweaked interior and yet more tech.
Best used premium car: Audi A8
- Our choice: Audi A8 3.0 50 TDi S Line (2019), 40,135 mi - £23,650
Steep depreciation means you can get an Audi A8 luxury saloon for less than the price of a used Audi A1, and it won’t even be that much older. Government ministers, royalty and other VIPs love them, but once they’ve done their bit of chauffeur fleets, it’s a struggle to find buyers. That means those who are willing can grab a bargain.
The petrol and diesel V6 models will do the job just fine, but if you want more poke, there’s the V8-powered S8 to consider. Or there’s the 60 TFSI e plug-in hybrid with its smooth, quiet electric-only running.
Of course, although you can buy one for the price of a supermini, you certainly can’t run a car like an A8 on a supermini-like budget. Servicing will be expensive, insurance won’t be cheap, and replacing the tyres will cost a pretty penny. It’s easy to talk yourself into thinking it’s all worth it, mind.
Best used convertible: Mazda MX-5
- Our choice: Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport (2016), 78,000 mi - £9,695
The Mazda MX-5 has snagged a category win in the Auto Express New Car Awards seven times, because it’s remained a strong contender over its long life. Meanwhile, the fact it has been around for a while makes it possible to get one for as little as £7,000, and it’ll be scarcely different from the brand-new version that costs several times as much.
Many buy the MX-5 simply because they want a convertible of any sort, but others are also attracted to the car’s wonderfully balanced rear-wheel drive chassis and crisp gear-change action.
Practicality is low on the agenda, but the MX-5 is still easy to live with thanks to its 50mpg-capable engine. The entry-level 1.5-litre is stronger than you might think, but if you’re really into driving, we recommend the 2.0-litre, ideally the higher-revving updated version that joined the range from late 2018.
Best used hot hatch: Honda Civic Type R
- Our choice: Honda Civic Type R GT (2020), 42,000 mi - £26,995
Of the six generations of Honda Civic Type R to emerge since 1997, it’s the fifth-gen version which offers the best blend of availability, affordability and performance. You can pick one up for just over £20,000, much less than half the price charged for the most recent Type R before Honda discontinued it in the UK.
If you can get past the aggressive, fussy looks, the Mk5 Civic Type R will prove extremely rewarding. It has one of the best gear changes around, razor-sharp steering and a punchy 2.0-litre engine providing 316bhp and 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds. It can even do 40mpg, if you can restrain yourself from flooring it at every opportunity.
If budget allows, we’d recommend going for one of the updated, 2020-on examples, which has more comfortable suspension, cabin tweaks and beefier brakes.
Best used sports car: Alpine A110
- Our choice: Alpine A110 1.8 Legende (2021), 30,000 miles - £39,995
Alpine is far from a household name in the UK, with previous attempts to woo buyers here largely failing. The Alpine A110 changed in the years following its 2018 introduction, as more and more car enthusiasts cottoned onto what a special machine Alpine had made.
Much lighter than the competition, it doesn’t really have a direct rival. Power outputs from the 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine range from 248bhp to 296bhp depending on the version, which might not sound explosive, but weighing just over a tonne, the A110 doesn’t need to be powerful to go fast.
It’s enormously satisfying to drive, as well, and relatively easy to live with if you go for the Legende with its rear parking camera and front/rear parking sensors. You wouldn’t want to scuff that lovely bodywork, would you?
Best used hybrid car: Dacia Jogger
- Our choice: Dacia Jogger 1.6 HEV Expression (2024), 31,000 miles - £15,200
Choosing between a brand new Jogger or Jogger Hybrid will involve some tricky sums to figure out if you’ll drive it enough for the fuel savings to offset the higher purchase price. Or, you could go for a lightly used model.
The Jogger Hybrid 140 arrived in 2022, borrowing a powertrain from the Renault Clio and Captur. It’s based around a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine that’s much smoother than the three-cylinder unit found in other Joggers, with two small electric motors to boost fuel economy. It’s good for 10mpg more than the 1.0-litre Jogger.
If your budget allows, go for the facelifted version, which arrived in late 2025. It’s more powerful, yet the fuel economy is even better.
Best used electric car: Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Our choice: Hyundai Ioniq 5 73kWh Premium (2022) | 84,000 miles - £14,895
Five years on from launch, the Ioniq 5 still looks more like a concept car than something for the road, and you can now pick one up for as little as £13,000.
Initially available with 58kWh and 73kWh batteries, the Ioniq 5 later adopted 63kWh and 77.4kWh packs plus an 84kWh whopper in the stupidly quick Ioniq 5 N. The great news is most used examples will still have at least some of Hyundai’s excellent five-year warranty left, although really, these cars are so reliable that you’re unlikely to use it.
We’ve always rated the Ioniq 5 highly, with it winning our overall Car of the Year gong in 2021, plus further category wins.
Best used premium electric car: Polestar 2
- Our choice: Polestar 2 Dual Motor Long Range (2021), 75,600 mi - £14,995
The Polestar 2 was the first car to have a good go at stealing Tesla Model 3 sales. It was especially beloved by company car users wanting to benefit from its low Benefit in Kind tax rate, but the appeal of the 2 goes further than that.
There’s the Scandi-cool styling to think about, along with the Volvo-esque quality and the practicality of its hatchback-style boot. You will just need to bear in mind that while the car looks much the same as when it was launched in 2020, it’s changed quite a bit under the skin.
Opt for a more recent version, and you’ll find that a single-motor version will be rear-wheel drive rather than front-wheel drive, giving better driving dynamics. You might not be so bothered about that when you see that early cars start from as little as £15,000, though.
Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...
Great used Hyundai Ioniq 5 deals
2022 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
46,666 milesAutomaticElectricCash £19,012
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
31,860 milesAutomaticElectricCash £18,689
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
26,253 milesAutomaticElectricCash £20,810
2022 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
60,286 milesAutomaticElectricCash £16,960
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
45,287 milesAutomaticElectricCash £17,720
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
17,482 milesAutomaticElectricCash £18,676
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
17,922 milesAutomaticElectricCash £23,049
2023 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
28,535 milesAutomaticElectricCash £16,700
2024 Hyundai
Ioniq 5
21,437 milesAutomaticElectricCash £19,854