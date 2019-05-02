Best used cars to buy 2023

Nothing trumps that new-car smell – aside from beating depreciation and bagging yourself a brilliant deal on a second-hand car, of course. And that’s what we’re here to help you do: we’ve scoured the classifieds, spoken top the experts, checked the market data and driven every car under the sun to come up with the definitive list of the best used buys available right now.

Used car of the year 2026

We've chosen our favourite used cars across 13 categories that cover the entirety of the modern car market - our 2026 Used Car Awards winners. From there, five category winners cars made it through to the shortlist for the ultimate prize - our 2026 Used Car of the Year. We've ranked those models and named the overall best used car to buy below.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 5

With fuel prices at an all-time high, one of the finest fiscal decisions you can make is to trade in your petrol or diesel car for an electric car. Swapping your family SUV for an electric equivalent could slash your fuel bills overnight; charging on an off-peak energy tariff will cost a fraction of what it takes to fill a tank in 2026.

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If this appeals, there is no better all-round EV than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the first electric car to take home our coveted Used Car of the Year award. Launched with boxy, concept-car looks a little over five years ago, the Korean model is still fresh today, and is available with a choice of trims suitable for a wide range of budgets, starting from a little over £13,000.