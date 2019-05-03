Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Used Car of the Year 2025: BMW 3 Series

All of our category champions are brilliant, but the BMW 3 Series has got the lot and is a worthy Used Car of the Year

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy

Often it can be tricky to choose our overall champion, and this year was no exception; the team debated the pros and cons of all the cars in the running, taking into account the things that stood out about our top three choices.

In the end, though, we managed to settle on this year’s winner with one easy question: if it was your money, which car would you buy?

With that in mind, the answers that came back resulted in a near-unanimous decision: the BMW 3 Series is our Used Car of the Year for 2025.

It’s a car with heaps of appeal. Whether you’re in the market for a fuel-sipping diesel or a fire-breathing M3 – or anything in between – the 3 Series line-up has you covered. Plug-in hybrids allow for electric-only driving on local trips, and six-cylinder petrols are both smooth and powerful.

Then there are the various bodystyles, too. While the saloons are the most common models on the used market, the Touring estates add an extra dose of practicality without skimping on style. The separate opening glass rear panel boosts versatility in a way that is rare on other wagons, too.

But whichever derivative you go for, the rest of the package leaves you feeling like there’s no compromise at all. Ride and handling are as good as it gets, making even the most affordable models a joy to drive. It’s always easier to appreciate the driving experience from within a smart cabin, and when it comes to both design and build quality, the 3 Series once again does not disappoint.

Best of all for used-car buyers, the popularity of the 3 Series when new means the choice on  the second-hand market is pretty much endless, allowing you to bide your time and find one in the perfect specification and best possible condition.

The 3 Series is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2025, but scooping our overall Used Car of the Year award shows that it’s as good today as it has been over any of the previous five decades.

What we said: "The popularity of the 3 series when new means that the used choice is pretty much endless, allowing you to find a car in the perfect specification."

Silver: Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace - best used cars to buy

The choice has never been better for any buyers in the market for a used electric car. Even some of the most upmarket and priciest options when new are now dropping to tempting levels, and our 2025 Used Car of the Year runner-up is a shining example of how affordable a luxurious car can be, while also being great to drive and rewarding to own.

The Jaguar I-Pace feels like a million dollars inside, yet your bank balance will never let on, because there are so many second-hand examples available for less than £20,000. For that sort of price, you’d be looking at a BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class that’s a year or two older and with much less performance on offer.

In addition to smooth, silent and punchy electric motors, the Jaguar provides a brilliant drive – on both the straights and the twisty bits. It also has solid refinement and loads of space inside, plus the added bonus of a huge 656-litre boot.

Bronze: Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia - best used cars to buy

For all the premium quality of the BMW and the flashiness of the Jaguar, many buyers just need a simple, dependable car that’ll get them from A to B on a modest budget. And while there are many superminis that fit that bill, none can match the Skoda Fabia.

Roomy enough inside and sufficiently competent on the road to give a pleasant surprise to any buyers stepping down from a larger car, the Fabia feels impressively solid for such a small car. Comfort and refinement are great, while the cabin feels as plush as we’ve come to expect from much bigger Skodas, with generous standard equipment.

The strong engine line-up – all of which deliver low fuel consumption – adds the icing on this Fabia-shaped cake. With smart three-year old examples floating around the classifieds at the £13,000-£14,000 mark, it’s a bit of a bargain, too. Overall then, it’s a richly deserved top-three finish for one of the best-value used cars in the UK.

Used Car Awards 2025: the best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each award category.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

