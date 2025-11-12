Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BYD Sealion 5 DM-i is a bargain alternative to the Kia Sportage

Chinese giant is pitching its new plug-in SUV at the mainstream elite, but undercuts them on price

By:Richard Ingram
14 Jan 2026
BYD Sealion 5 DM-i - front static6

The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i will be priced from £29,995, the company has confirmed. The mid-size SUV will be the maker’s ninth UK model launch in less than three years, and is predicted to be one of BYD’s “largest sellers”. It’ll take on models such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai, as well as European alternatives such as the Volkswagen Tiguan – all for around £10,000 less.

Powering the Seal 5 DM-i is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor producing a combined 209bhp. Comfort models get a 12.96kWh battery capable of 38 miles of electric range, 62g/km CO2 emissions and 104.6mpg fuel economy, while Design benefits from a larger set of cells; the 18.3kWh battery lifts the range to 53 miles on the WLTP cycle. This means lower (48g/km) CO2 emissions and combined fuel efficiency of 134.5mpg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The bigger battery means the Design model is heavier, and therefore slightly slower over the 0-62mph dash. Comfort versions complete the benchmark sprint in 7.7 seconds, while higher-spec models take 8.1 seconds. No top-speed information has been issued.

All models come with kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lights and a rear-view camera. Inside, there’s vegan leather on the steering wheel and seats – the latter of which gets electric adjustment for both driver and passenger.

The Design is priced from £32,995. As well as the bigger battery, you also get an electric tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging and heated front seats. Four paint options are offered: Atlantis Blue is standard, while Obsidian Black, Time Grey and Polar White all cost £850.

BYD Sealion 5 DM-i - dashboard6

Measuring 4,738mm nose-to-tail, the Sealion 5 is slightly longer than the cars it’s designed to compete with – but its five-seat layout and 463-litre boot place it right in the heart of the family SUV segment. The Sealion 5 will sit above the Atto 2, but below the Seal U DM-i in BYD’s ever-expanding model range. If you can’t wait for the new 5, both of those cars are available via Auto Express Buy a Car right now.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BYD beats Tesla as global sales slump for Elon Musk’s EV brand
BYD Seal - front cornering

BYD beats Tesla as global sales slump for Elon Musk’s EV brand

Chinese giant is now world’s top EV seller, after Tesla sales dropped for second year in a row in 2025
News
2 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
KGM Actyon and Torres hybrids get a boost from BYD
KGM Torres Hybrid - side action

KGM Actyon and Torres hybrids get a boost from BYD

Korean brand’s Dual Tech Hybrid system is designed to offer an EV-like driving experience
News
2 Jan 2026
Delaying the new petrol car sales ban will hurt – not help – Europe’s car makers, says BYD
BYD Dolphin Surf - front static

Delaying the new petrol car sales ban will hurt – not help – Europe’s car makers, says BYD

Executive vice president Stella Li says the EU rollback won’t slow BYD’s momentum, with a new brand and three hybrids coming in 2026
News
16 Dec 2025

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content