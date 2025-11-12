The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i will be priced from £29,995, the company has confirmed. The mid-size SUV will be the maker’s ninth UK model launch in less than three years, and is predicted to be one of BYD’s “largest sellers”. It’ll take on models such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai, as well as European alternatives such as the Volkswagen Tiguan – all for around £10,000 less.

Powering the Seal 5 DM-i is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor producing a combined 209bhp. Comfort models get a 12.96kWh battery capable of 38 miles of electric range, 62g/km CO2 emissions and 104.6mpg fuel economy, while Design benefits from a larger set of cells; the 18.3kWh battery lifts the range to 53 miles on the WLTP cycle. This means lower (48g/km) CO2 emissions and combined fuel efficiency of 134.5mpg.

The bigger battery means the Design model is heavier, and therefore slightly slower over the 0-62mph dash. Comfort versions complete the benchmark sprint in 7.7 seconds, while higher-spec models take 8.1 seconds. No top-speed information has been issued.

All models come with kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lights and a rear-view camera. Inside, there’s vegan leather on the steering wheel and seats – the latter of which gets electric adjustment for both driver and passenger.

The Design is priced from £32,995. As well as the bigger battery, you also get an electric tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless smartphone charging and heated front seats. Four paint options are offered: Atlantis Blue is standard, while Obsidian Black, Time Grey and Polar White all cost £850.

Measuring 4,738mm nose-to-tail, the Sealion 5 is slightly longer than the cars it’s designed to compete with – but its five-seat layout and 463-litre boot place it right in the heart of the family SUV segment. The Sealion 5 will sit above the Atto 2, but below the Seal U DM-i in BYD’s ever-expanding model range. If you can’t wait for the new 5, both of those cars are available via Auto Express Buy a Car right now.

