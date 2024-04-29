New BYD Seal 5 DM-i 2024 review: plug-in hybrid saloon is understated but also underwhelming

Verdict

Saloons are already something of a niche in the UK market, so BYD’s plug-in hybrid take on the genre is going to appeal to a limited number of buyers here. Assuming it would be shod with better tyres for British customers, it seems a solid, if unspectacular performer – and that’s likely to mean that its biggest draw could be that chunky battery and real-world EV range of well over 40 miles. It’s unlikely to be a mainstream hit – but it has the potential to find favour with some company-car choosers and those after a cheap car for professional use.

BYD has big plans for Europe, including the UK – and that means we’re going to see a plethora of new models from the Chinese giant over the next couple of years. There’s an emphasis on electric cars, of course, but BYD also knows that many customers here aren’t ready to ditch petrol just yet. And that's where cars like the Seal 5 DM-i come in.

Confusingly, the Seal 5 is a saloon measuring just over 4.8 metres in length, so slightly longer than the EV that shares most of its name. In terms of technology, it’s a step apart from the all-electric Tesla Model 3 rival, too. So much so we’re not at all convinced it’ll be called Seal 5 at all when it lands in the UK, probably in 2025.