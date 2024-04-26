New high-performance BYD getting ready to rumble this spring

Rumours of a BYD hot hatchback started almost two years ago at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show. Since then, the company has gone all-in on high-value family cars and SUVs, as news of the much-mooted performance car all but dried up.

But this week BYD UK country manager, Bono Ge, told Auto Express that the company is gearing up to make an announcement within “two months” on a car with “very good features” that feels “sporty and really powerful” – suggesting plans for the uprated model are back on the table.

“My understanding, as a foreigner coming to the UK, is that the sporty features are very important for UK customers,” Ge told us. “They think sporty makes them cool. We understand that.

“I cannot disclose a lot of detail, but in two months’ time, maximum, we will give you more information about our thinking,” he said. “We understand that the hot hatch, for example, is a great thing. I don’t think that’s just the UK, but western Europe – a lot of people appreciate a hot hatch. And we are also trying to introduce a product, which can give some very, very good features, feel sporty and really powerful.”