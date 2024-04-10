Beijing Motor Show 2024 preview: the Auto China car show juggernaut returns

An important fixture on the motor show calendar, the biennial Beijing Motor Show - also known as Auto China - returns in 2024 and is set to host some intriguing new car reveals - many with key relevance to UK consumers. We’ve not seen the Beijing Motor Show since 2018, the event having been postponed in 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic but it’s back with a bang this year. Advertisement - Article continues below We expect some big names will be in attendance with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and even Lamborghini all showing new cars. Of course, we’ll see plenty of Chinese brands like BYD and GWM showcasing their latest metal, too, and with so many Chinese manufacturers now selling or planning to sell cars on the UK market we’ll be taking an even keener interest in their output. Auto China will take place from Thursday 25 April to Saturday 4 May in Beijing and we expect further updates from attendees in the run-up to the big opening day. We’ll update this page with all the information as we get it. Auto China 2024: key brands A to Z Below are the details of the major brands and cars we could see at the Beijing Motor Show... BMW 11 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe facelift

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

