Denza Z9GT features ‘crab-walk’ technology and has 1,000bhp

The car is 5,180mm long and 1,990mm wide; slightly larger overall than the Taycan Sport Turismo, but smaller than the latest Porsche Panamera. But the Z9GT’s wheelbase is significantly longer than both of those cars’, potentially delivering better cabin space.

Not only does the Denza Z9GT use the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Seal, but it also uses BYD’s ‘blade’ battery technology, with an LFP-chemistry pack measuring 100kWh. Denza claims the Z9GT can offer 391 miles of range, though this is on the more lenient CLTC testing scheme. There will be several versions of the Z9GT, but the most powerful will use a tri-motor powertrain with one 308bhp electric motor on the front axle and two 321bhp motors on the rear for a total output of around 1,000bhp. Denza claims this allows for a 0-62mph time of three seconds.

Rear-wheel independent steering allows the Z9GT to ‘crab walk’ as well. Along with the ability to drive sideways (in case of tight parking spots), this function also means the Z9GT comes with a tiny turning circle of 4.2 metres. Yangwang – one of BYD’s other sub brands – has already displayed this technology in its U8 off-roader. The Z9GT also features an adjustable ride height by up to 50mm, making it suitable for ‘racetracks and mountain roads’ according to Denza.

BYD’s Beijing show car didn’t have a functioning interior, but the company has now revealed what the cabin looks like. There’s a huge central touchscreen on the dash which is flanked by two further screens, one for the driver and one for the passenger. Two smartphone chargers can be found on the centre console and above there’s a dual panoramic roof. The front seats feature ‘zero-gravity’ functionality which lays them almost flat and there’s even two fridges – one for the front occupants and one for the rear.

Denza could well be the second BYD brand to reach UK showrooms. The company’s executive vice-president Stella Li has indicated that BYD plans to badge its Fangchengbao models as Denzas for Europe, boosting the offering to include chunky off-road-focused plug-in hybrid SUVs alongside the likes of the Z9GT. In China the Z9GT is priced from 339,800 Chinese yuan which is around £36,000 – expect it to cost a lot more than this if it does make its way to the UK however.

