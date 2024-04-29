New Fangchengbao 5 review: BYD's answer to the Land Rover Defender

Verdict

There's still work to be done before the Fangchengbao 5 could really be considered a proper Land Rover Defender rival – even a more affordable one; we’re certainly curious to see where the car ends up once it has been treated to a set of sensible tyres and been through proper European-market calibration. But if BYD can polish the on-road behaviour and bring the car in at a keener price than a Defender P400e, there’s definitely potential for the 5 to find sales – not just from those after a spacious and nicely finished cabin, but also from customers attracted by what looks a competitive level of real-world pure-electric range.

BYD’s bid to conquer the world – well, Europe at least – is building further momentum. We know now that the company will aim to bring its cut-price EV, the Seagull, to Europe and the UK by the end of 2025, and now we’ve had an early chance to try a model from the other end of the spectrum that could pitch the Chinese giant against the likes of the Land Rover Defender: say hello to the Fangchengbao 5.

To put Fangchengbao in context, BYD itself is the mainstream brand of the company’s line-up. Next up is Denza, which has a more premium feel. Then comes Fangchengbao, mixing premium and luxury but positioned below YangWang, the marque responsible for the ludicrously over-the-top U8 SUV.