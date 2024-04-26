BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback

BYD has launched off-roaders, SUVs and saloons in its global assault on the car market – but now the Chinese giant has proposed a performance-oriented EV hot hatchback, with the Ocean-M concept.

Revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, the Ocean-M is a Volkswagen Golf-sized five-door hatchback, meaning it’s likely that BYD will pitch it as a rival for the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance and the MG4 XPower. The model itself could well have less potent versions, of course, giving BYD a useful family-sized hatch that can be positioned between the Dolphin supermini and Seal saloon in its UK and European line-up.

Even so, the Beijing concept suggests that even the core model will have a sporty profile, with a high waistline that rises sharply towards the rear window, and sharp surfacing at the front and along the flanks. The show car has a huge rear wing, aero diffuser and side ‘blades’ that could, in theory, feature on a performance version of the vehicle.

BYD was coy on technical information regarding the Ocean-M in Beijing, beyond revealing that it is rear-wheel drive and that it uses a platform new to the brand. That’s believed to be an evolution of the company’s current EV architecture, probably called e-Platform 4.0, and would almost certainly be compatible with existing electric powertrains.

That could, in theory, allow the production Ocean-M to use the same 308bhp rear motor as the Seal – although BYD may elect to ramp up the output a little to match the flagship ID.3 GTX Performance’s 321bhp.

There’s no word yet on European or UK plans for the Ocean-M, although rumours in Beijing suggested that the Ocean-M will make production later this year, with a domestic-market price of around £22,000.

