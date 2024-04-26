Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback

Chinese maker looks to fill every available niche, revealing a hot electric hatchback at the Beijing Motor Show

by: Richard Ingram
26 Apr 2024
BYD Ocean-M on display at Beijing Motor Show - front static

BYD has launched off-roaders, SUVs and saloons in its global assault on the car market – but now the Chinese giant has proposed a performance-oriented EV hot hatchback, with the Ocean-M concept.

Revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, the Ocean-M is a Volkswagen Golf-sized five-door hatchback, meaning it’s likely that BYD will pitch it as a rival for the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance and the MG4 XPower. The model itself could well have less potent versions, of course, giving BYD a useful family-sized hatch that can be positioned between the Dolphin supermini and Seal saloon in its UK and European line-up.

Even so, the Beijing concept suggests that even the core model will have a sporty profile, with a high waistline that rises sharply towards the rear window, and sharp surfacing at the front and along the flanks. The show car has a huge rear wing, aero diffuser and side ‘blades’ that could, in theory, feature on a performance version of the vehicle.

BYD Ocean-M on display at Beijing Motor Show - rear static

BYD was coy on technical information regarding the Ocean-M in Beijing, beyond revealing that it is rear-wheel drive and that it uses a platform new to the brand. That’s believed to be an evolution of the company’s current EV architecture, probably called e-Platform 4.0, and would almost certainly be compatible with existing electric powertrains.

That could, in theory, allow the production Ocean-M to use the same 308bhp rear motor as the Seal – although BYD may elect to ramp up the output a little to match the flagship ID.3 GTX Performance’s 321bhp.

There’s no word yet on European or UK plans for the Ocean-M, although rumours in Beijing suggested that the Ocean-M will make production later this year, with a domestic-market price of around £22,000.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

