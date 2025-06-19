Six new BYD cars by 2026, but they won’t all be EVs

BYD may have only started selling cars in the UK in 2023, but it has already successfully launched a diverse range of six models and the Chinese brand is not slowing down, with plans to double the size of its line-up in half that time.

Speaking exclusively with Auto Express at the UK launch of the new BYD Dolphin Surf – the brand’s newest, most affordable and probably most attractive offering to date – UK sales and marketing manager Steve Beattie revealed BYD will launch another six models here before the end of 2026.

Next to arrive in showrooms will be the new BYD Atto 2, a tech-focused compact SUV which we drove for the first time earlier this year, and is set to finally go on sale in September. Initially it’ll only be available as an EV, with a choice of standard- or long-range batteries, however Beattie told us there will also be a plug-in hybrid ‘DM-i’ version sometime in 2026 – which will give the newcomer an edge over rivals like the Kia EV3 or Smart #1.

The BYD Seal 06 estate car and saloon will also be launching in the UK before the end of the year, along with the BYD Seal 05 – another BMW 3 Series-sized saloon - and both will feature plug-in hybrid power. However, while the Seal 5 will be an entry-level option for the brand, the Seal 06 is a more premium offering, and essentially the sister to BYD’s Seal U SUV that landed not too long ago.