BYD Seal 06 plug-in hybrid saloon and estate look set for UK launch

BYD looks set to introduce a new PHEV executive car to compete with BMW 3 Series and Skoda Superb

By:Paul Adam
19 May 2025
BYD Seal 06 DM-i Estate

Continuing its sales push in the UK and across Europe, Chinese manufacturer BYD is poised to expand its UK vehicle line-up with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid saloon and estate model. 

The Seal 06 DM-i will join the Atto 2, Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal, Seal-U, Sealion 7 in the current range, and is positioned separately from the BYD Seal 06 GT hatch that launched in China last year. 

While the GT is an all-electric family hatchback that could serve as a rival to the Cupra Born, Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4 EV (if the brand decides to bring it to the UK), the Seal 06 DM-i will focus on the executive PHEV saloon and estate market, competing against the likes of the BMW 330e and the Skoda Superb iV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Power for the front-wheel drive Seal 06 DM-i plug-in hybrid comes from a 98bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a choice of either a 10kWh or a 16kWh battery – each providing a claimed (WLTP) electric driving range of 37 or 56 miles respectively, along with total power outputs of either 160bhp or 213bhp, delivered via a CVT transmission. Specific 0-62mph times are not currently available, but both should manage the sprint benchmark in less than eight seconds.

The interior design of the Seal 06 DM-i closely mirrors that of the existing BYD Seal electric executive saloon that’s already available in the UK. It features an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating central touchscreen.

BYD hasn't yet supplied a specific launch date or pricing information for the UK, although the current BYD Seal U SUV is priced from over £33,000 in DM-i plug-in hybrid form, which may offer some indication of the expected price range.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

